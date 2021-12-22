Botafogo S/A plans an initial investment of at least R$ 400 million; proposal will need to go through assembly

THE Botafogo want at least BRL 400 million to start talking with investors about taking over the operation of the club’s football, according to a report by the newspaper “O Globo” this Wednesday. The amount would give the right to at least 51% of the shares of SAF – Botafogo S/A.

The amount is the same that Ronaldo Fenômeno will contribute to Cruzeiro, with the difference that the former striker’s company will retain 90% of the club’s SAF assets. The remaining 10% will continue with Cruzeiro Clube.

— It’s a necessary amount to deal with urgent debts, contribute to the payment schedule of those that are renegotiated and make investments in football, essential for the company’s business plan to make sense – says football business expert Rodrigo Capelo.

The Alvinegro process may still take a while, as Botafogo will put a possible investor proposal to vote at the General Meeting, taking place within a maximum period of ten days after being called. If the proposal is not in accordance with what was initially established, it will need to go through the Deliberative Council before being voted on at the meeting.

— Approval in the Assembly can be complicated, because the political life of football clubs is practiced by people with very different minds, but I see it as an indispensable step. Partners need to be consulted before such an important migration, the “sale” of the club’s football to third parties. I also believe that this will give more security to future buyers – believes Capelo.

According to Pedro Mesquita, director of the investment bank at XP, a partner of Botafogo, the profile of an investor who is close to closing the purchase of Glorioso is that of a person in the market focused on long-term sustainability, and not Arab funds that acquired Manchester City or PSG, for example.