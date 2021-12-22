Braz, from Flamengo, says he didn’t talk to Jesus and emphasizes: ‘I’m not going to stay here waiting for Benfica to lose’

This Tuesday, the vice president of football of the Flamengo, Marcos Braz, spoke live with the newspaper “SIC Notícias”, from Portugal, about Jorge Jesus. The manager, again, said that the coach is an option, but assured that he has not yet talked to him. Braz also stressed that he will not wait or hope for Benfica to lose the decisive games against Porto, which take place later this month.

– I’m being straight for you. I will not stay here waiting or hoping for Benfica to lose or for Jorge to lose the game. Jorge Jesus will always be an option, but today he has a contract. And that’s not a problem because when Luiz Felipe Vieira went to Brazil, he (Jesus) was under contract. So, he can be an option, it is an option as long as he is open to it – Braz said.

– And in no time did I find Jorge Jesus, I need to have that credibility. At no time I spoke with Jorge Jesus so far out of respect for Benfica, for the games he has, out of respect even for Jorge – completed the VP.

Braz also revealed that he can return from Portugal to Brazil with another coach defined. The VP also highlighted that he deals with the matter together with the president Rodolfo Landim and the executive director Bruno Spindel and that they calmly think about the actions they need to take.

– I can even come back from Portugal before with another technician resolved. That’s what I’m dealing with, I’m with my president in Brazil, defining, I’m with Bruno Spindel, who is the executive director. We will think calmly to take the actions we have to take – he said.

Finally, Marcos Braz was asked if he would already have his flight back to Brazil booked. He said yes, but stressed that “we can change every moment”.