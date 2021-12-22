Brazil competes for Oscar 2022 spot with short film, and ‘Private Desert’ stays out – 12/21/2021 – Illustrated

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of films pre-nominated for the Oscars for 2022 this Tuesday. the Brazilian short film “Seiva Bruta”, by Gustavo Milan.

Despite high expectations, the main national film quoted for the award, “Private Desert”, by Aly Muritiba, is out of the competition.

“Siva Bruta”, however, remains in contention for the Brazilian nomination in the next edition of the world’s main cinema award. The film competes for best live-action short film, alongside “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”, “Censor of Dreams”, “The Criminals”, “Distances”, “The Dress”, “Frimas” , “Les Grandes Claques”, “The Long Goodbye”, “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”, “Stenofonen”, “Tala’vision”, “When the Sun Sets” and “You’re Dead Helen”. These were the 15 selected among the 145 shorts.

Shown at the Kinoforum Short Film Festival, Milan’s film tells the story of Marta, a young Venezuelan woman who is immigrating to Brazil when she meets a young couple who are struggling and starts to breastfeed their daughter.

“It is a real honor to know that Brazil is part of this list and is being represented in the Oscar race, and it is also an honor to know that the international community recognizes the value of our cinema”, says the director of “Siva Bruta”.

Also following in the Oscars are the films “God’s Hand” by Paolo Sorrentino, “Spider-Man: No Return Home” by Jon Watts, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” by RJ Cutler, and “Love, Sublime Love” by Steven Spielberg.

The selection of finalists will be announced by the Academy on February 8th. Then, on the 27th of the following month, the award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles.