Brazil registers 86 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours; systems remain in trouble after hacker attack | Coronavirus

Without data from six states, Brazil registered this Tuesday (21) 86 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 617,991 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 124. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -32% and points out the trend of fall.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

three states had no records of deaths this Monday: AC, SE and MG

After a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website, on the application and on the ConnectSUS page – a platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – in the early morning of December 10th, different states started reporting problems in collecting case data and deaths from ministry systems. this tuesday, the secretariats of PB, RJ, MS, SP, TO and GO did not report new data.

And the 12th day in a row with problems pointed out by different states in capturing data on cases and deaths since the attack.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast for the stabilization of systems, set for December 14 by the minister, was not fulfilled. On Tuesday, the system that notifies deaths and cases of Covid-19 returned to the air, according to the ministry.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (14): 151

Wednesday (15): 150

Thursday (16): 145

Friday (17): 131

Saturday (18): 132

Sunday (19): 128

Monday (20): 132

Tuesday (21): 124

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,217,540 Brazilians have already had or have the new coronavirus, with 3,844 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 3,320 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -62% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 617,991

617,991 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 86

86 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 124 (variation in 14 days: -32%)

124 (variation in 14 days: -32%) Total confirmed cases: 22,217,540

22,217,540 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 3844

3844 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 3,320 (variation in 14 days: -62%)

On the rise (7 states and the DF): PR, DF, MT, AP, PA, RO, RR and RN

PR, DF, MT, AP, PA, RO, RR and RN In stability (6 states): ES, AC, AM, AL, PE and PI

ES, AC, AM, AL, PE and PI Falling (7 states): RS, SC, MG, BA, CE, MA, and SE

RS, SC, MG, BA, CE, MA, and SE Did not disclose (6 states): PB, MS, GO, TO, RJ and SP

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Tuesday show that 141,831,922 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines and, thus, are fully immunized. This number represents 66.49% of the population. Fourteen states have not released vaccination data, nearly two weeks after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health.

The booster dose was applied to 23,493,453 people, representing 11.01% of the population.

A total of 160,577,723 people, representing 75.28% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 325,903,098 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: 0%

MG: -40%

RJ: Not updated this Tuesday

SP: Not updated this Tuesday

DF: +91%

GO: Not updated this Tuesday

MS: Not updated on Tuesday

MT: +50%

AC: 0%

AM: -14%

AP: +100%

PA: +32%

RO: +25%

RR: -43%

TO: Not updated this Tuesday

AL: 0%

BA: -24%

EC: -26%

MA: -47%

PB: Not updated this Tuesday

PE: +5%

PI: -5%

RN: +170%

SE: -25%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

