Brazilian film is out of the Oscar

The Brazilian film “Private Desert” did not make it to the next stage of the Oscars, the Academy announced today.

The work, starring Antonio Saboia, portrays the story of Daniel, an exemplary police officer who makes a mistake and is removed from his role, putting his career and honor at risk.

His only joy is Sara, a resident of the backlands of Bahia, with whom he has a virtual relationship. Seeing no more sense in continuing to live in Curitiba, he goes in search of Sara after her disappearance.

The Academy announced today the pre-selection of films for next year’s edition. In the “Best International Film” category are the following works:

Great Freedom (Austria)

Playground (Belgium)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Flee (Denmark)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland)

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Lamb (Iceland)

To Hero (Iran)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Hive (Kosovo)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cathedral Plaza (Panama)

The Good Boss (Spain)

Nominees will be announced on February 8th. The 94th edition of the Oscars is scheduled for March 27, 2022.

Those pre-selected for the categories Documentary, Animation, Live Action and Documentary in Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyles, Soundtrack, Original Song, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects were also released.

Billie Eilish is shortlisted in two categories: Documentary, with the autobiographical film “The World’s a Little Blurry”, and Best Original Song, with “No Time to Die”, made for the movie “007 – No Time to Die” .

In Best Original Song, she competes with big names like Beyoncé (pre-selected with the song “Be Alive”, made for the movie “King Richard”, Jay-Z (“Guns Go Bang”, from “Revenge and Punishment”), Ariana Grande (“Just Look Up”, from “Don’t Look Up”) and U2 (“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”).

“Spider-Man: No Back Home” and “Matrix Resurrections” are also in the running for the Oscars, both short-listed in the Sound Mixing and Visual Effects categories.