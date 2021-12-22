Brigitte Macron Goes to Court Against Disseminators of Rumor that She Was Transgender | World

The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, announced this Tuesday (21) that she will file a complaint after the dissemination of false information about your gender identity. Since October, around 60,000 posts claiming that the French president’s wife is transgender have been posted on social media.

The fake news that has spread quickly in recent weeks, mainly through Twitter, reached the French presidency and would have irritated the first lady. According to the posts, Brigitte Macron’s real name would be Jean Michel Trogneux and she would not be the biological mother of her children.

The publications also claim that a major operation was carried out to conceal the first lady’s true identity. Other accusations, even more serious, were posted on French social networks against her, such as that he would be a “satanic pedophile transgender person”.

According to the French newspaper “Libération”, the false information has been disclosed by profiles of opponents of Macron, linked to the far right, conspiracy and anti-vaccination groups. Along with transphobia messages, the posts have also been shared on Facebook on pages supporting the yellow vest movement or against the health policy adopted by the French government.

According to the lawyer for the first lady, Jean Ennochi, Brigitte Macron intends to go to court and file complaints against the authors of the false information. “She decided to contest and carry out official procedures, that’s what we’re doing,” he declared, without giving any further details.

The newspaper “Le Monde” claims that the initial post was authored by internet user Natacha Rey, close to the QAnon movement, which was born during the government of US President Donald Trump. The daily says that this episode incites fears that the campaign for the French presidential elections will be monopolized by “infamous theories”, as in the case of the United States.

In total, the hashtag with the supposed real name of Brigitte Macron, #JeanMichelTrogneux would have been retweeted 68,300 times and received 174,000 likes. Gaining popularity in recent days, other hashtags related to this fake news have also emerged, such as #OuEstJeanMichelTrogneux (where Jean Michel Trogneux is).

Macron couple frequently victim of fake news

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron are frequently targets of false news and attacks on social media. In 2019, the first lady’s physical appearance was criticized on Facebook by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his followers.

In France, during the campaign of the last presidential elections, in 2017, netizens also criticized the age difference of 24 years that exists between Brigitte (68 years old) and Emmanuel Macron (44 years old this December 21st). In the same period, the leader of the centrist party A República em Marcha publicly denied rumors about his alleged homosexuality.