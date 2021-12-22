Britney Spears’ father pleads in court for singer to pay her lawyers

Jamie Spears, father of pop singer Britney Spears, went to court to ask his daughter to pay her lawyers even after his 13-year legal guardianship officially ended.

Throughout the process, Britney had to be responsible not only for her own legal expenses that ensured her defense in the case, but also for her father’s.

According to Variety magazine, Mr. Spears is now demanding the continued payment of his lawyers for his daughter. Jamie Spears’ lawyer, according to Variety, charges $1,200 an hour.

In the request sent to court, representatives of Britney Spears’ father argue that the request is intended to expedite the effective termination of guardianship.

“The immediate payment of Jamie’s attorney fees is necessary to ensure that the guardianship can be ended quickly and efficiently, to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” says the document obtained by Variety .

In a statement to the portal Page Six, the singer’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, harshly criticized Jamie Spears’ request. “The guardianship was terminated and Mr. Spears was dishonorably suspended. In these circumstances, your petition is not just legally without merit. It’s an abomination. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.

“In November, Britney Spears officially won the legal right to respond on her own for her documents, finances and assets. Since 2008, her father, Jamie, controlled the singer’s million-dollar estate, her business and her personal life. The case of Britney’s guardianship reverberated around the world and mobilized fans, who used #FreeBritney to support the singer and pressure authorities to regain her autonomy.

  • 1 in 5

    Britney Spears fans gather outside court in Los Angeles on November 12th

    Credit: Reuters

  • two in 5

    Creator of BritneyOnline.com.br, Alan Mangabeira wrote a doctorate about the singer

    Credit: Personal Archive

  • 3 in 5

    Felipe Servat, a Brazilian who lives in the United States and helped organize the #FreeBritney movement in Tampa and Miami

    Credit: Personal Archive

  • 4 in 5

    American Ashley Pitzer, Britney Spears cover since she was 8 years old

    Credit: Personal Archive

  • 5 in 5

    Britney Spears was under her father’s tutelage for 13 years

    Credit: Getty Images

