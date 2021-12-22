Budget Approval raises INSS ceiling to R$7,000 in 2022 – News

THE 2022 Budget approval based on the expectation of a 10.04% increase in the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) will impact the minimum wage readjustments, from earnings of retirees and pensioners and raise the INSS (National Social Security Institute) ceiling to R$ 7,079.50 as of January.

With the new percentage, the minimum wage could rise from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210 in 2022. The initial forecast, presented in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), was R$1,147, a value of R$63 below the most recent I estimated.

The INSS ceiling — the maximum amount that the worker can receive after retirement — will jump from the current R$ 6,433.57 to R$ R$ 7,079.50 (an increase of R$ 645.93). In the initial budget proposal, the estimated value was BRL 6,832.45. For those who receive a monthly salary of R$3,000, the new salary will rise to R$3,301.20.

Despite the increase forecast for both the minimum wage and the INSS benefits being higher, the values ​​do not include a real gain, with the replacement of the purchasing power of retirees and pensioners.

By granting a readjustment of the minimum wage below the price index variation, the federal government spends less. This is because social security benefits cannot be less than the minimum wage. Calculations show that each real in the minimum wage implies an extra expense in excess of R$ 350 million in public coffers.

According to estimates by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies), the minimum wage is the basis for the remuneration of 50 million workers and INSS beneficiaries.