Budget is approved with an ‘electoral fund’ of R$4.9 billion and an adjustment for police officers of R$1.7 billion; see highlights for 2022

Text approved by Congress allocates R$ 89 billion to Auxílio Brasil and R$ 16.5 billion to ‘secret budget’

State Content Budget 2022 was approved in the House by 357 votes in favor, 97 against and two abstentions, and in the Senate by 51 votes in favor and 20 against



The National Congress approved the Budget Law Project (PLOA) for 2022 this Tuesday night, 21. For next year, the Budget allocates R$ 4.9 billion to the electoral fund, nicknamed “fundão”, and foresees salary readjustments for the federal polices that will cost R$ 1.7 billion. the area of Health will have an amount of approximately R$ 147 billion, while the education will receive R$ 113 billion. In relation to social assistance programs, the highlights are the Brazil Aid, which will receive R$ 89 billion for funding, and the gas voucher, with a budget of R$1.9 billion. already the National Census – the first carried out since 2010 – will have BRL 2.2 billion to be carried out in 2022, while the draftsman amendments – the so-called “secret budget” – will total R$ 16.5 billion. THE minimum wage should rise from BRL 1,100 to about BRL 1,212, with a view to inflation accumulated in 2021, which is around 11% from January to November.

The Bill of Congress National (PLN) nº 19/2021 had as general rapporteur the deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) and it was approved in the Chamber by 357 votes in favour, 97 against and two abstentions, and in the Senate by 51 in favor and 20 against.

Check out the main highlights of Budget 2022:

‘Electoral Fund’

The electoral fund – technically, the Special Fund for Campaign Financing (FEFC) – is a mechanism that directs public resources to fund electoral campaigns for parties according to the number of representatives in the Senate and Chamber. It was created in 2017 as a result of a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) 2015 that prohibited the donation of legal entities to campaigns. Often criticized for directing public resources to parties and favoring the largest congressional acronyms, the ‘electoral fundão’ was named for the bloat suffered in the 2022 Budget; BRL 4.9 billion will be allocated to parties, 188% more than the BRL 1.7 billion received in 2018. Originally, the forecast was that the ‘fundão’ would be even greater, at BRL 5.7 billion – the President Jair Bolsonaro even vetoed the amount, but the veto was overturned by Congress last Friday, the 17th. However, the General Rapporteur for the Budget reduced the amount in the final report.

readjustment for police

The approved Budget foresees the expenditure of R$ 1.7 billion with salary increases for the careers of police officers who receive directly from the Union: Federal Police (PF), Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen). Initially, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, had proposed a salary increase of R$ 2.8 billion for the categories at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro. The rapporteur denied the request at first, but ended up negotiating the amount approximately 40% lower than the proposal of the federal government.

Brazil Aid

Auxílio Brasil, the government’s social assistance program Bolsonaro that replaces the family allowance, provides for an average payment of R$ 400 per month to approximately 17.9 million Brazilian families. The estimated cost of the benefit in 2022 will be BRL 89 million, of which BRL 34.67 billion were already provided for in the original text of the PLOA and BRL 54.39 originated from the fiscal space opened by the PEC of Precatório, which was enacted by Congress last week.

Gas voucher

Another benefit that appears in the approved Budget is the gas voucher, with an estimated cost of R$1.9 billion next year. This ticket will be paid every two months to low-income families and is expected to last five years, with approximately 5.5 million families still being served in 2021. The value of the gas voucher corresponds to at least half the price of the 13 kg gas cylinder periodically calculated by National Oil and Gas Agency (ANP).

Rapporteur Amendments

The rapporteur’s amendments gained notoriety in 2021 after the nickname became popular “secret budget”. There are several types of amendments, which are essentially mandatory values ​​that the Unity it must pass it on to the various congressional benches to finance investments in the States and also in certain sectors. Specifically, the rapporteur’s amendments bear this name because they correspond to funds that the General Rapporteur for the Budget has autonomy to distribute as he sees fit, without being tied to the benches to which each parliamentarian belongs. In the project approved by Congress for 2022, the rapporteur’s amendments will total R$ 16.5 billion. The “secret budget” planned for 2021 was one of the main sources of impasses between the Highland, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF); After a series of frictions, the execution of this year’s amendments was released by Minister Rosa Weber and President Jair Bolsonaro decreed transparency in the rapporteur’s amendments.

National Census

THE National Census, under the responsibility of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), has not been carried out since 2010 due to lack of transfer of funds by the Executive. To carry out the 2022 Census, the approved Budget allocates the amount of R$ 2.29 billion; there is still a total of BRL 82.3 million that will be transferred to preparation expenses to be carried out in 2021.

Minimum wage

For next year, the Budget forecast is that the value of the minimum wage will go from R$ 1,100 to R$ 1,211.98 – the increase of about 10% reflects the high inflation, which means that the minimum will not have real addition. Between January and November 2022, inflation calculated by Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulates high of 10.74%, and the December indicator has not yet been calculated, but it should register a new high. The original proposal of the Ministry of Economy was for the minimum wage to rise to R$ 1,169, equivalent to a readjustment of only 6.27%.