Businessman opens the game and talks about Yuri Alberto’s chance at Palmeiras

Palmeiras showed interest in hiring Internacional striker Yuri Alberto, and would have even signed with an offer of 10 million euros (R$ 64 million), in addition to a package of players with Luiz Adriano, Matheus Fernandes, Victor Luiz and Kuscevic . The negotiation, however, is not so simple, as Colorado wants something around 20 million euros (R$128 million) to negotiate the 20-year-old player.

In an interview with Jorge Nicola’s channel, businessman André Cury, who takes care of Yuri Alberto’s career, was asked about the possibility of the striker moving to Palmeiras and also about the interest of European giants, such as Barcelona, ​​Milan and Liverpool, who are being pointed out as possible destinations for center forward colorado.

— Yuri Alberto is a player that Europe likes a lot, for his style of play, warrior style and work. And off the field he is an extraordinary boy. It has the interest of some clubs, it has the interest of all these clubs mentioned (Barcelona, ​​Milan, Liverpool and Palmeiras) and more. It has the value that Internacional wants to negotiate the athlete, but I even think he is still worth more for the player he is. We are here waiting for things to unfold, football is very dynamic. All clubs in Brazil are interested in Yuri, it’s not just Palmeiras – said André Cury.

“From my experience, I’d say it’s very difficult to hold Yuri Alberto past the July window. I think there will be an improvement in the European market, which has also been stopped for almost a year and a half, there are three or four transfer windows without any major movement in Europe. But I also don’t see a problem with the player moving internally in the Brazilian market, as long as the fair price is paid, and sometimes someone doesn’t feel safe for this type of operation. We are there, working and waiting to see what will happen – completed.

Yuri Alberto was signed by Internacional in 2020, for R$ 10 million, and has a contract with the team from Rio Grande do Sul until 2025. Last season, he played 55 games and scored 19 goals.

