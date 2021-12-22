Butantan Says He Was ‘Surprised’ by Anvisa’s Request for More Data to Evaluate CoronaVac Approval in Children | São Paulo

According to the institute, last week “two dossiers with five new studies were sent, in addition to pharmacovigilance and safety data from Sinovac, the Chinese biopharmaceutical producer of CoronaVac, and the Chilean government”, so that Anvisa could study the new order of release of the vaccine for this age group.

Butantan also says that it sent, separately, another dossier with analysis of immunogenicity data from samples collected from phase 3 participants, as agreed with technicians from Anvisa itself.

“Experts from Butantan attended a meeting with the Brazilian health agency, in addition to specialists from the main pediatric medical societies in Brazil, to clarify the doubts of the studies and confirm the strategy that CoronaVac is the most recommended vaccine for the age group from 3 to 17 years old. However, the regulatory body did not raise any questions during the meeting. There needs to be more clarity in communication,” the institute said in a statement.

2 of 2 Health professional from SP holds an ampoule of CoronaVac, immunizing against Covid-19 — Photo: Divulgação/Ascom/GESP Health professional from SP holds an ampoule of CoronaVac, immunizing against Covid-19 — Photo: Divulgação/Ascom/GESP

Butantan has already filed two requests for the release of Coronavac for the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years. After a meeting this Tuesday (21st), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) asked for more data about CoronaVac, to evaluate the second application for approval of the immunization for this age group.

“Anvisa is going to forward to the Institute a series of questions about data that are not yet present in the process and that prevent the Agency from completing the analysis”, said the note published this Tuesday night.

“In the assessment of technicians from Anvisa and external experts invited, there are important gaps in the data presented by Butantan that still prevent us from scientifically stating the degree of immunity generated in children and adolescents.”

Butantan said that it “thanks the medical associations that participated in the technical meeting” and informed that, with “focus on the request for emergency use”, it presented “robust data on immunogenicity and safety of the immunizing agent”.

With the advancement of omicron, immunization of children against Covid continues in full swing in Europe

Covid vaccination of children: see guidelines

CoronaVac was, together with the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, the first to have its use authorized by Anvisa in Brazil, in January.

The Butantan Institute has not yet obtained the definitive registration of CoronaVac. In addition, it had already been denied by Anvisa, in August, a request for the use of the vaccine in children aged 3 to 17 years. In China, the vaccine is already applied to children over 3 years of age.

According to the agency, at the meeting this Tuesday, to discuss CoronaVac, representatives of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco), Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology (SBPT), Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Brazilian Society of Immunology participated (SBI) and the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).

What vaccine is this? Coronavac