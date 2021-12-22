Caetano supports Lula and Ciro; check votes declared by artists – Politics

In an interview with the program Live Wheel, the singer and songwriter Caetano Veloso stated that he must vote for squid in 2022, but who did not stop supporting the PDT pre-candidate, Ciro Gomes. “I already belong to Lula, in a way. My heart is with Lula and with Ciro,” said the musician.

Caetano has already declared support for other presidential candidates in past elections. In 2009, he showed that he was betting on Marina Silva as the next president of Brazil, a stance he reinforced on other occasions. As early as 2018, he openly declared that he was a voter of Ciro Gomes, a name that was once again remembered by the singer. “I was ‘liberal’ until recently, I am no longer. Since the FHC government, in the privatizations, I was in doubt,” he said in the interview.

He also called the Federal Police’s searches against Ciro and Cid Gomes for alleged bribes in works on the Arena Castelão as “suspicious”.

The campaign only officially starts in August, but several celebrities have already expressed their preferences, dividing votes above all between PT and PDT pre-candidates.

the comedian Fabio Porchat used social media on the 9th to refute allegations made by the portal Brasil247 that he would support former judge Sérgio Moro. “I’m sorry to disappoint you, but 2022 I’ll go with @cirogomes anyway”, he wrote.

Also in December, the actor Marcelo Serrado, who actually supported Moro openly, posted on social media that he will vote for the PT next year. “My 1, 2 3 way is “LulaOficial”, he said. Followers rescued photos in which he appears alongside actress Susana Vieira wearing a shirt with the hashtag “morobloco”, when he participated in acts favorable to the former judge and in defense of the Car wash.

the chef and presenter beautiful Gil it also showed that it should endorse Lula next year. She attended the dinner that brought Lula and Alckmin together for the first time in public since negotiations began to form a ticket. Her father, Gilberto Gil, was a minister in the PT government.

The actor and director Wagner Moura, who tends to take a critical stance on the Bolsonaro government, said that “if the election were today”, he would vote for Lula. For him, however, the ideal would be a candidate who could take a “step forward”. “For a while I thought that Marina Silva represents this step forward, but I’m still looking for that someone”, he defended, in an interview with the newspaper Folha de São Paulo in October this year. “But now the time is for rebuilding democracy, for public policies that benefit the majority.”