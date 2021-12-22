Caramel dog hosted by school is invited to graduation and appears in a pantsuit

A dog dressed in a suit turned out to be the center of attention at a 7th grade graduation at a school in Argentina on December 17th.
Jason, as the street canine was christened, accommodated himself at Roberto Romero 4761 school, in the province of Salta and was soon pampered by teachers and students.
And it’s only fair to invite the animal to the graduation ceremony.
However, what no one expected was that the tailored suit to simulate a uniform would draw the attention of everyone present there.
The idea was to celebrate the last day of the 7th grade students. Plus, Jason was also going to get an honorable mention for perfect service.
The photos of the doguinho went viral after being published on Facebook on the “Salta Soy” page, on December 18th.
Altogether, there were over 8,100 likes, 662 comments and 10,000 shares.
“You can see the love they have for him, I hope someone loves him enough to give him a home forever!” said Simona.
“Beautiful, I hope someone gives him a house so that he won’t be alone in these months,” said one netizen.
“I love it!!!! These small gestures are what fill our souls!”, commented Inês.
A 21-year-old almost-graduated journalist, completely in love with football and animals. She’s one of those people who can’t see a dog or cat on the street who already wants to cuddle… She’s a curious person, likes to tell good stories and warm the hearts of her readers. A little indecisive for the titles of the articles, I confess, but dedicated to the point of always trying to choose the best words. Pleasure, I’m Letícia Michele Schneider, currently resident of Passo Fundo (RS), I have the dream of making the world a little better and maybe one day be at the edge of the lawn interviewing the Grenal duo players.