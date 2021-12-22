Caramel dog hosted by school is invited to graduation and appears in a pantsuit

A dog dressed in a suit turned out to be the center of attention at a 7th grade graduation at a school in Argentina on December 17th.

Jason, as the street canine was christened, accommodated himself at Roberto Romero 4761 school, in the province of Salta and was soon pampered by teachers and students.

And it’s only fair to invite the animal to the graduation ceremony.

Jason is among the students (Photo: Reproduction Facebook/@SaltaSoy)

However, what no one expected was that the tailored suit to simulate a uniform would draw the attention of everyone present there.

The idea was to celebrate the last day of the 7th grade students. Plus, Jason was also going to get an honorable mention for perfect service.

The canine is in a suit at graduation (Photo: Reproduction Facebook/@SaltaSoy)

The photos of the doguinho went viral after being published on Facebook on the “Salta Soy” page, on December 18th.

Altogether, there were over 8,100 likes, 662 comments and 10,000 shares.

“You can see the love they have for him, I hope someone loves him enough to give him a home forever!” said Simona.

“Beautiful, I hope someone gives him a house so that he won’t be alone in these months,” said one netizen.

“I love it!!!! These small gestures are what fill our souls!”, commented Inês.

