Carlinhos Brown appears in a rare click with his current wife, Danielle Barvanelle

Carlinhos Brown, always very discreet about his personal life, was photographed alongside his current wife, Danielle Barvanelle, mother of the singer’s youngest son. The two appeared together at the exit of a shopping center in Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio.

Carlinhos Brown and his wife Danielle Barvanelle Photo: EXTRA

The technician of “The Voice Brasil” was married to Helena Buarque, daughter of Chico Buarque and actress Marieta Severo, and with whom he had four of seven children: Francisco Brown, 24, Clara Buarque, 23, Cecília, from 15, and Leila, 12.

The presence of “The Voice” technician at the place ended up attracting dozens of onlookers. Carlinhos Brown posed for photos and paid for hot dogs for more than ten children and teenagers who showed up to make friends with him.

Errata: Unlike what EXTRA initially published, the woman who appears in the photo with Carlinhos Brown is his current wife, Danielle Barvanelle, and not his ex-wife Helena Buarque.