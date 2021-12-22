Carol Castro and Bruno Cabrerizo break up after two years of dating

Carol Castro and Bruno Cabrerizo have officially announced that they are no longer together. The two actors shared the same statement confirming the end of the relationship.

“After two years of a beautiful and happy history, which deserves to be respected and kept just between us, Carol and I decided to go our own way. We admire each other a lot and maintain the friendship that brought us closer”, says the text posted by them on Instagram.

Following the statement, the actors thank the fans for the affectionate messages and ask for the moment to be respected.

Dating

The two bonded during the recording of the 2019 soap opera “Orphans from the Earth”. After the work was completed, the two maintained a long-distance relationship.

In July, Carol Castro said she would not adapt to an open relationship. The actress was asked about the matter because of a sex scene with four people recorded for the movie “Two + Two”

“Not that I criticize those who opt for open marriage, but I don’t have the emotional intelligence for that,” he explained in an interview with Veja magazine.

Bruno has two children who live with their mother, Maria Caprara, in Milan, Italy. Carol Castro is the mother of Nina, 4 years old, who was born during her relationship with violinist Felipe Prazeres.