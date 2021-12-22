Casa Maaya did not have a license for events, says Administration of Brasília

posted on 12/21/2021 4:02 PM / updated on 12/21/2021 6:57 PM



Maaya Complex burns down this Tuesday (12/21) – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Regional Administration of Plano Piloto informed that it has not licensed any event or event structure at the address where the Maaya Complex is located, which caught fire this Tuesday morning (21/12). According to preliminary information, the fire would have started after welding work at the site, which is made entirely of straw. The Civil Police requested an expertise and the results should come out within 30 days.

Located in the South Club Sector, the Maaya Complex was inaugurated this year with the concept “family friendly” and kids space. In addition to restaurants, the place held shows. The next scheduled on the agenda is the singer Belo, on December 23rd. There is still no information about cancellations or not.

The DF Legal Secretariat informed that, in the Rede Sim DF system, it appears that the place has a valid operating license for restaurant and similar activities, having declared the performance of live mechanized or electronic music. However, the activity of a social, sporting or similar club is still under study by the Civil Defense and is awaiting a request for the Health Surveillance

Around noon, the Fire Department teams managed to control the flames, which started around 10:30 am, and acted in the aftermath, an essential procedure to prevent the fire from starting again.

The report sought out the complex to answer about the lack of licensing, but, until the most recent update on this article, there were no answers. The space remains open.