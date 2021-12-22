CBCS Finals: zevy: “I don’t even know if I deserve all this hype” | cs:go

Champion in person for the first time and elected the best player in the championship, Romeu “zevy” was all smiles after the CBCS Finals decision in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. After helping Sharks beat MIBR 3-0 and lifting the cup, the player highlighted the “bizarre” importance that the achievement has in the team’s season, one of Brazil’s representatives in the last major.

— The importance of this title is bizarre, because we come from a year in which we only won one championship. We were second in the RMRs, and even getting the spot [no major], it wasn’t what we wanted, we wanted to win championships. This title ended the year with a flourish, and I even won the MVP on my second lan, I’m very happy, it’s very gratifying — said the player in an interview with ge.

— That title was missing. The CBCS is the biggest title we could have achieved this year, in addition to the spot in the major – completed.

1 of 1 Sharks players celebrate CBCS Finals 2021 title — Photo: Leo Muraoka/LnK Gaming Sharks players celebrate CBCS Finals 2021 title — Photo: Leo Muraoka/LnK Gaming

According to Zevy, the ease of neutralizing the decision’s MIBR comes from a lot of study by the team’s technical committee.

“I think we fit really well against them because we basically know everything they do. We’ve analyzed them several times already, so we’re there to punish any missteps they make. I have to thank Duz [analista] and the elder [coachi, treinador da equipe], because they do all the work behind the scenes, analyze the demos, they helped us a lot in this championship and in several others – he said.

In addition, zevy highlighted that the team has extra attention when facing rivals.

“Usually we don’t go in so wired, but against MIBR it changes. I do not know what happens. We lost to Vivo Keyd these days because we came out turned off, but against the MIBR kids we were totally turned on, it seems like we took 50 energy drinks, it’s bizarre.

Even with a shortage of cups, the year was very positive for zevy. Taken as a revelation in 2020, the player consolidated his season with great performances, going through training periods in Europe and even playing his first major.

Reflecting on the year, zevy thanked his family and girlfriend, but highlighted two key parts of the special season: his coach and the Gaulish Tribe.

— I have to thank Hélder a lot, he gives me a lot of tips and taught me how to be a professional, he is essential for me — he said.

— This year I went up a lot, especially because of the Tribe, they hyped me up. I don’t even know if I deserve all this hype, but it was fun, people sending my name in the chat is right time – he continued.

After a year of consolidation, Zevy and Sharks have a clear goal: to sweep the national scene.