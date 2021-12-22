Ceara left! Flights to Fortaleza from R$ 410 departing from Brasília, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and more cities

How about a few days off on the beaches of Ceará? Airlines are selling tickets to Fortaleza starting at R$495 for those traveling from Brasília. For those looking for departures from São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Rio, we find flights from R$510, round trip, a good value when compared to recent weeks. There are also good fares on flights departing from the south of the country. See the options below:

For those looking for departures from northeastern capitals to Fortaleza, airline tickets start at R$271. The best prices are between February and May. It’s good to remember that the demand for domestic travel remains very high in Brazil, so fares are a little above what we used to post. So, it’s good to take advantage of the good prices when they show up!

For you to plan your trip, we provide free guides for Fortaleza, Jericoacoara and Canoa Quebrada.