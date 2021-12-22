Chance of Hospitalization by Covid is 70% Lower with Omicron Variant, South African Study Finds | Coronavirus

A new South African study suggests that the variant omicron is less aggressive than delta . According to the researchers, the chances of an omicron-infected person being hospitalized is 70% lower compared to delta infection.. If compared to the other strains, the percentage grows to 80%.

The study led by researchers from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), was published on the Medrxiv platform as a pre-print, ie, still awaiting peer review, on Tuesday (21).

“In South Africa, this is the epidemiology: the omicron is behaving less severely,” Professor Cheryl Cohen of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), one of the authors of the new study, told Reuters.

The researchers reached this conclusion after following the evolution of the 161,328 cases of Covid registered in South Africa between October 1st and December 6th of this year.

The low severity of omicron, according to the study, may be related to the advance of vaccination in the population, causing people who were infected by the new variant not to develop severe symptoms.

“Part of this reduction is likely a result of the population’s high immunity,” researchers in the study say.

Data refer only to patients who were not hospitalized. According to the investigation, after hospitalization no considerable differences were noted between the aggressiveness of the variants.