Charged with rape, Chris Noth is fired from the cast of The Equalizer · TV News

Eternal Mr. Big from Sex and the City (1998-2004), Chris Noth was fired from the cast of The Equilizer, the top-rated US series. The show’s producers made the decision after two women publicly accused the actor of raping them.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equilizer. The decision takes effect immediately,” confirmed CBS Television Studios, responsible for producing the series, in an official statement sent to the press.

In The Equilizer, Noth played William Bishop, partner with protagonist Robyn McCall, played by Queen Latifah. According to Deadline, the actor will be seen again in just one unreleased episode of the second season, which is on hiatus in the US after the airing of the first seven.

The accusations fell like a bomb in the now ex-star’s career. Hours after the rape reports published by the Hollywood Reporter magazine, actress Zoe Lister-Jones went on social media and opened up about Noth’s bad behavior during the recording of Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2001-2011).

According to the actress, who worked with the actor on an episode of the series, Noth came up behind her, sniffed her neck and whispered that the actress “smells good”. She also accused him of working drunk on set.

In addition to being the target of the charges, Noth also lost a $12 million ($68.8 million) deal to sell his Ambhar tequila brand to Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (EARI).

“Right now, it doesn’t make sense for us to continue negotiations in light of the allegations, which must be taken very seriously,” said Bernard Rubin, CEO of EARI, in a statement sent to Fox Business.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who worked with Noth on Sex and the City and the premiere episode of the revival And Just Like That…, have spoken out over the allegations involving their former colleague. In a text signed jointly, the actresses said they were saddened by the reports and offered support to the victims.

We are very sad to hear about the charges against Chris Noth. We support victims who went public and shared their painful experiences. We know this is a very difficult thing to do and we congratulate them on that.

Noth was accused by two women of raping them on two separate occasions: one in 2005, in Los Angeles, and the other in New York, nearly eleven years later.

Check out the full text published by the stars of Sex and the City below: