Check out the nine features released on WhatsApp in 2021

THE Whatsapp has released a number of features on the messaging platform throughout this year. The new tools included the Android, iOS and Web versions of the messenger. Check out the most quoted news of the year below.

See also: WhatsApp releases a function that allows you to put time duration on messages

The unlock option is exclusive to the web version of the messenger. Through it, it is possible to add an extra layer of security, as in addition to reading the QR Code, it asks for identification by reading the face or iris.

Connecting multiple devices

You May Like It Too:

This was one of the most requested features by users. This is the ability to log in and maintain multiple devices from the same account. Whatsapp. The novelty is compatible with up to 4 devices simultaneously, which may lose access after 2 weeks due to lack of login.

Possibility of accelerating audios

With the recurrent sending of extensive voice messages on the platform, users started to hear long audio in chunks. Thinking about it, the Whatsapp has released a tool that lets you speed up messages by 1.5x or 2x, making the playback reach up to half the original audio time.

Temporary messages

Now, users can send temporary messages, that is, with a set time to self-destruct. The function can be enabled in the general messenger configuration or in the private conversation. You can choose between periods of 24h, 7 days or even 90 days.

payment system

although the PIX has deleted the messenger’s payment system, the Whatsapp Pay stood his ground. Through the tool linked to the Facebook digital wallet, it is possible to carry out instantaneous transactions with the contacts in the agenda.

Encrypted backup

In addition to messages with end-to-end encryption security, the Whatsapp started to make the security feature available for backups as well. In this way, it is possible to save the message history even more securely.

conversation transfer

Still needing to be improved, the option to transfer conversations with text messages and media files to another device is already quite considered. However, so far it only works from iOS devices to Samsung devices with Android version 10 or later.

Business Guide

Another feature that is expanding on the platform is to find establishments closer to users of the Whatsapp Business. The tool captures the contacts of companies closer to those using the commercial version of the messenger. However, it only works in the São Paulo region for now.

Suggestion of stickers

Users who like to use stickers can use the sticker suggestion feature. The function indicates the best sticker options for you to send (and then save for later use).