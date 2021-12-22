check out today’s draw numbers in the contest

With a main prize of R$ 13,593,443.02, Quina had its five dozen drawn today (21), in São Paulo. The 5736 contest had the following numbers revealed: 03-07-29-51-55.

Soon, all information regarding Quina’s 5736 contest will be made available on Caixa’s special lottery site.

In the contest held yesterday (20), nobody managed to nail the drawn dozens to win the then main prize of R$ 11,918,858.96.

How to participate in the next Quina draw?

You can choose from five to 15 numbers from 1 to 80. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the contest, that is, the accredited lotteries and Caixa’s official website will register the games until 19:00 (GMT) on today.

How much does Quina’s bet cost?

Betting on Quina costs at least R$ 2 (with five numbers), but can reach R$ 6,006 (with 15). If the bet is placed on the site, the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30, but this amount can include games in other lotteries.

What is the chance of winning Quina’s top prize?

With the minimum bet of five numbers (which costs $2), you have a one in 24 million chance of getting them all right and taking down Quina’s biggest jackpot. If you put another ten in the game, the price of the bet goes up to R$12, but the odds are now one in four million.

How does Quina’s official pool work?

Group bets on Quina’s Bolão start at R$10, but the minimum fee is R$3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this modality.