Check out who can ask for loans of up to R$1,000 through Caixa Tem

Due to the crisis, Brazilians have increasingly sought alternatives to pay off debts. According to data from central bank, the number of credit granted to families and legal entities increased by 1.5% in October 2021. In comparison with the same period in 2020, there was a 16% increase in the search for loans.

In view of this situation, Caixa Tem provides loans between R$300 and R$1,000 to clients in its new microcredit program. The amounts can be paid in up to 24 installments and will be assigned an interest rate of 3.99% per month.

How to contract Caixa Tem loans?

Seeking to avoid congestion in its system, Caixa Econômica Federal created a calendar for taking out credit. Those born between January and October are already free to request this service. The other customers will be able to contract from December 27th.

To apply for credit, you must update your registration in the Caixa Tem app. By doing this, your account will change from Digital Caixa Social Savings to Digital+ Savings. Check step by step.

First, open the app and login to your account; Go to “Update registration”; Then send two-sided photo of an identity document; Take a ‘selfie’ photo when requested; Finally, check if the data is correct and click on “confirm”.

After updating your information and confirming your loan application, please allow up to 10 business days for your credit review. Remembering that the CPF cannot be negative.

Loan Types

Caixa takes into account the customer’s financial history, registration in the application and credit rating. Therefore, the institution offers the following microcredit options:

Cash Credit Has Staff – for individual customers (individuals), this option is suitable for those who need to pay personal expenses, such as debts and bills;

Cash Credit You Have for Your Business – indicated to corporate clients (legal entity), this is a great option for those who intend to invest in their own business. It can be used to pay suppliers and goods for resale, among others.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com