check payment dates

Even after being postponed in July by CODEFAT (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund), the Federal Government finally confirmed information on the payment of the PIS/Pasep.

The salary bonus for the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Heritage Training Program (Pasep) from 2020 was postponed to next year. The benefit amount can reach up to a minimum wage and varies according to the time worked.

The expectation is that the PIS/Pasep will be paid based on the month of the workers’ birthday, considering that payments will take place between January and December, and may extend until the first half of 2023.

How to calculate PIS/Pasep?

Currently, the estimated amount for the PIS/Pasep is R$1,100 (one minimum wage). However, you need to take into account how this amount is calculated.

Based on the 10.04% increase in the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), the Ministry of Economy forecasts an increase in the minimum wage in 2022. Thus, the minimum wage can reach up to R$1,210.

Therefore, for the worker to have an idea of ​​how much he will receive in the allowance, it is enough to divide these BRL 1,210 by 12 (for the months of the year) and multiply by the number of months worked in 2020 and 2021.

Know who is entitled to the benefit

Due to the postponement of payment of the PIS/Pasep, workers will have the opportunity to receive the amounts in a cumulative manner. Therefore, it is necessary to comply with the requirements below:



Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years; Have received an average of up to two minimum wages; Have worked at least 30 days with a formal contract in the previous year; The company you worked for must have correctly entered your data in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

To find out if you are entitled to receive the salary bonus, you can consult the following ways:



Private company workers (PIS)

Accessing the application Worker Cash ;

On the website of Box , click on “Consult payment”;

Through the Caixa service telephone: 0800 726 0207.

Public servants (Pasep)

Through the Banco do Brasil call center telephones: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

Where to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary allowance

If you are an employee of a private company and have a Citizen Card, the withdrawal can be made at ATMs, lotteries and correspondents. You will need to generate a token in the Caixa Tem app or in a nearby branch to validate the transaction.

Those who are individual Caixa account holders will have their benefit deposited directly in the checking account only if there is movement above R$1.

For civil servants, the withdrawal is made at Banco do Brasil branches by presenting an identification document. Account holders of the institution will receive the money directly into the account.

