Children are forced to wait outside the car while mother makes love in the back seat · Jornal Midiamax

Neighbors denounced an unusual and extremely shocking event that took place last weekend, when they assured that a couple decided to take their young children out of the car so they could have sex inside the vehicle in the middle of Pereyra Iraola Park, located in the city of Gutiérrez, Province of Buenos Aires

Although the event took place on Sunday morning (19), videos of what happened only began to go viral today. In the footage, taken by neighbors with their cell phones, two children (one of them very young) can be seen trying to get into a parked car.

In the images, one of the 5-year-olds is seen looking out the window while her 2-year-old younger brother — who is too small to see through the glass — plays with the doorknob.

The alarming screams of the children, aged five and two, were reportedly heard by hikers in Pereyra Iraola Park. Witnesses said they saw the children waiting outside the car before realizing what was happening. Police then arrived at the scene and arrested the couple. According to reports, the man was not the father of the children. The 28-year-old mother reportedly met him a few days before the incident.

But prosecutor Gabriela Mateo said the man was not exempt from responsibility and continued to be accused of “abandonment” along with the children’s mother. Mateo said the pair could also face other charges, such as “corruption of minors” and even sexual abuse. The prosecutor said both children were placed in care to protect their “physical and mental integrity”.

She says they’re both in good health.