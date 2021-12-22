China imposes record US$210 million fine on the country’s biggest influencer

China has imposed an unprecedented $210 million fine (more than R$100 billion) on an internet celebrity for tax evasion, stepping up President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on online influencers, who have become hugely popular in recent years years old.

Huang Wei – also known as Viya – was ordered to pay 1.34 billion yuan in taxes, fines and late charges, the State Tax Administration said on Monday in a statement on its website. According to the statement, she evaded a total of 643 million yuan in taxes by hiding personal income and filing false statements in 2019 and 2020, the statement added.

Shortly after the penalty was announced, Huang apologized in a post on Weibo (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter), saying she felt “deeply guilty”. “I fully accept the decision of the tax regulator and will actively raise funds to pay the fines on time,” she wrote. Viya’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Highest fine ever imposed – The fine is the biggest so far levied on online influencers like Viya, who compete nightly to convince customers to spend millions of dollars on items like cosmetics, appliances and clothing. The influencer is one of the biggest stars in Alibaba’s Taobao market, drawing traffic and boosting consumption.

The episode signals that Beijing is turning its attention to the online streaming commerce arena, which has thrived with little regulation in recent years, as part of Xi’s common prosperity effort to share the wealth. The high profile case could scare away merchants and brands that rely on the format to drive sales, not just on Alibaba, but across a range of rival platforms.

In September, tax authorities announced tougher rules for celebrities and people who broadcast this type of live broadcast, and last month two of the sellers were fined a total of $15 million for tax evasion. The Taobao and Weibo pages for Zhu Chenhui and Lin Shanshan are now blank.

THE livestreaming it is part variety show, part infomercial and part group chat – a pioneering format in China that has become more popular since the beginning of the pandemic. Livestreaming sales are expected to reach more than 1.2 trillion yuan this year, compared to just 19 billion yuan in 2017, according to research firm iiMedia. Viya had total sales of more than 31 billion yuan in 2020, the highest number among its peers, as previously reported by technology media, 36kr.com.

His fine is greater than the one imposed on actress Fan Bingbing in 2018, which marked the beginning of the government’s campaign to control the entertainment industry. Fan and companies it was affiliated with were required to pay about 884 million yuan in late taxes and fines. Fan has practically disappeared from the scene since what happened. Those reprimands that come from the highest levels of central government often spell the end of a celebrity’s career. “Everyone is equal before the law, there is no ‘superstar’ or ‘rich and powerful’, no one can despise the law and hope to get lucky,” official news agency Xinhua said in a comment on Fan.