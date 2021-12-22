China’s growth will slow dramatically in 2022, says World Bank

The World Bank has cut its forecasts for China’s economic growth for this year and next as the world’s second-largest economy faces headwinds from the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus and suffers from a severe housing downturn.

The bank now expects China’s GDP to grow 8% in 2021 compared with a year ago, below its previous forecasts. In October, the World Bank expected China to grow 8.1% this year. In June, projected growth of 8.5%.

In addition, the World Bank also cut its 2022 forecast from 5.4% to 5.1%, which would mark the second slowest pace of growth in China since 1990 – when the country’s economy grew 3.9% after sanctions related to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. China’s economy grew by 2.2% in 2020.

“Downside risks to China’s economic outlook have increased,” the World Bank wrote on Wednesday (22) in its latest report on the Chinese economy.

New domestic surges of Covid-19, including that of the Ômicron variant, could lead to “wider and longer-lasting” restrictions and cause further disruptions in economic activity, the report said.

In addition, a “severe and prolonged downturn” in the highly leveraged real estate sector could have significant repercussions across the economy.

China was the only major economy to record growth in 2020, but by 2021 it has been dealing with many threats to its expansion, including pandemic-related restrictions, an energy crisis and an unprecedented crackdown on private companies.

Widespread regulatory pressure that lasted a year in the technology, education and entertainment sectors has shaken stock valuations. The movement has also generated massive layoffs among many companies, putting pressure on the job sector in full recovery from the pandemic.

Other regulations on real estate companies that started last year weighed on big developers who already had too much debt. The housing market (which accounts for nearly a third of China’s GDP) is now in an ever-widening slump, with major players on the brink of collapse.

Growing economic headaches have China’s government reconsidering its policy approach. During a key economic meeting earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders marked “stability” as their top priority for 2022. ” was the order of the day.

Since then, authorities have stepped up efforts to boost the economy – the People’s Bank of China (equivalent to the central bank) on Monday (20) cut its main interest rate for the first time in 20 months, in hopes of lowering interest rates. borrowing costs for households and businesses and, in turn, encourage consumer spending and investment.

Last week, the central bank also reduced the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by half a percentage point. This measure is expected to free up about 1.2 trillion yuan (about BRL 1.080 trillion) for loans to businesses and families.

While Chinese authorities should be ready to ease fiscal policy and provide liquidity to contain the contagion risks of struggling developers, the World Bank argues that the traditional manual of boosting growth through infrastructure and real estate investment is “out of stock”.

“To achieve quality growth in the medium term, China will need to rebalance its economy on several dimensions,” the document said.

This includes efforts to make China a consumption and service-oriented economy, allowing markets and the private sector – rather than state leadership and regulation – to play a greater role, and working on transition from a high economy to a low carbon one.

“Dealing with factor market distortions and further openness in the protected services sector would not only support the shift to more private sector-led growth, but would also encourage the rebalancing towards higher-value service jobs,” said Ibrahim Chowdhury, economist Interim Head of the World Bank for China, in the statement.

To support the rebalancing, the bank suggested that China conduct fiscal reforms to create a more progressive tax system and boost social safety nets, encourage broader use of carbon pricing and promote the development of green finance instruments.

