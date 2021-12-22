chip crisis will continue until 2023, says Intel

After forecasting semiconductor chip production at the end of October, Intel boss Pat Gelsinger reiterated that the product shortage may not end until 2023. Consequently, this would continue to limit PS5 distribution as the component is essential for the manufacture of the new generation console.

As reported by Nikkei, Gelsinger was in Malaysia last week to announce Intel’s new ventures. The executive pointed to the coronavirus pandemic as the main factor that caused the interruption of supply chains in 2020.

The general shortage of semiconductors is quite significant and the industry was growing at around 5% a year before COVID. The virus disrupted supply chains, turning it negative. Demand exploded to 20% year-on-year and disrupted supply chains created a very large gap as demand persisted.

Toshiba also noted in early September that this scenario could continue to limit PS5 distribution around the world in 2022. According to company director Takeshi Kamebuchi, it will be difficult to meet demand in the coming year.

