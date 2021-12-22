Christmas gift! Paysandu announces Ricardinho midfielder for the 2022 season | sports

Paysandu officially announced 36-year-old midfielder Ricardinho. The player, who was at Botafogo-RJ, was the big target of the bicolor board to be the team’s midfield reference in the 2022 season.

On social networks, the club posted a symbol that refers to the condition of midfielder’s conductor. The Boggart wrote: “(shirt) 8 has arrived”. The comments, in general, praise the acquisition, considered bold in the market.

In a video sent by Paysandu, Ricardinho sends a message directly to the bicolor fans. “I am very happy to be part of this great club. He is the greatest champion in the Amazon”, he says. “I’m motivated to pursue the goals, which are the state’s trio and access to Series B at the end of the year”, he considered. “Everyone focused on this vision of the club. Let’s make history together,” he concluded.

Last Monday (20), the midfielder’s manager denied that the player had received proposals to work at Paysandu next season. However, the negotiation was already advanced. Ricardinho did not renew with Botafogo. In 2021, the midfielder played 19 matches and did not score any goals.

Ricardinho is a player with a lot of experience in Brazilian football. The great moment in the player’s career, however, was when he defended the colors of Ceará. There were seven seasons for the northeastern club, between 2013 and 2020. Wearing Grandpa’s shirt, Ricardinho scored 39 goals in over 300 games for the club.