Claudia Rodrigues reveals robbery and thanks businesswoman

Claudia Rodrigues revealed that she was robbed. The actress, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, said she escaped something worse because her manager, Adriane Bonato, came to fight the bad guy.







Claudia Rodrigues thanked the businesswoman for help Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“Guys, today we were robbed, but we’re fine. I want to reassure you that you’re sending me messages that it was a scare, but nothing serious happened,” said the comedian.

“My businesswoman and friend fought the bandit in my defense and even wounded, she didn’t let him hurt me. I’m grateful for God’s protection and for your prayers,” she wrote on social media.

On social media, Claudia showed off Adriane’s torn shirt. The businesswoman had cuts and bruises, and showed the result of the physical struggle to recover the stolen cords.

“Of course I didn’t think twice about protecting her and I went after the bandit, but I want to reassure you that despite some injuries, I’m fine and so is Claudia! As you know, Claudinha almost never leaves the house, and when she does , it’s just a matter of health. Having to see her go through it makes me sad, but at the same time happy to confirm what I told her a few minutes before: we are blessed! Thank you to everyone who prays for us and always sends us good. Energies, I’m sure we’ve received your affection in the form of protection,” said Adriane.