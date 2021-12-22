CNN Brasil defines Evaristo Costa’s replacement on the channel; know who · TV news

CNN Brasil defined who will be the replacement for Evaristo Costa, who was fired in September this year. This Tuesday (21), the news channel stated that Elisa Veeck, presenter of the news program Novo Dia, will be responsible for running the original series of documentary program in 2022.

Taken off the air after recordings of low ratings, the Original Series returns to the channel’s schedule on January 8, at 21:45. The new season will start with a series of reports on Portuguese wines. “We are going to speak for those who understand everything, and also for those who like to drink wine, but don’t even know how to hold a glass properly,” said the presenter in a press release.

In recent weeks, Elisa Veeck has been absent from the morning to record these reports, and the mystery of the presenter’s whereabouts has become a recurrent feature of the daily newscast. The series Vinhos de Portugal: Tradition and Technology will feature four episodes, which will be shown throughout January.

In September, with Costa’s departure, the channel said that the season of the Original Series would be ended “by strategic and programming decision”.

To the TV news, however, the former anchor of Jornal Hoje (Globo) questioned this version. “There were 15 months left [de contrato] even when I was surprised. It was not mutually agreed. CNN’s action was totally unprepared,” complained Evaristo Costa at the time.

Check out CNN Novo Dia this Tuesday, with Elisa Veeck and Evandro Cini: