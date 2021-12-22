Coming there? After Bil, Marina also leaves for São Paulo

After leaving the fans thirsty for more moments together, Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo will still meet in the very near future. The vice champion of Fazenda 13 flew to São Paulo on Monday (20/12) and, coincidence or not, the 4th place is going to the city today!

The two stayed during Christmas in the Vila de Carlinhos Maia and left together for breakfast. At 11 am they participated in the Farm’s podcast and their fans indicated on social media that they would both be staying at Marina’s apartment.

Bil traveled to São Paulo on Monday and by chance of fate, Marina embarks for the land of drizzle. The businesswoman even said that she was packing her bags, in her stories. Sources in this column guarantee that the two will meet.

There are even plans for the future and MaBil’s fans can already celebrate: according to Column sources, the New Year’s Eve trip in Thousands, planned at the Farm, will really happen!

We leave here an alert for all Marias Fifis present here: keep an eye on Virginia’s party this Tuesday, because more kisses can happen!

