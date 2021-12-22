Commission approves basic text of Budget 2022 with readjustment for PF and R$4.9 billion for campaigns | Politics

The Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) of the National Congress approved this Tuesday (21) the base text of the Union Budget proposal for 2022.

The approval took place amidst impasses on the value of resources for financing campaigns through the electoral fund and on the readjustment for civil servants – among them, the Federal Police (read more below).

In the report by Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), the total amount of expenditure for the next year was set at BRL 4.82 trillion, of which BRL 1.88 trillion refers to the refinancing of the public debt, ie , the financial part.

When considering only primary expenditures, effective expenditures, not counting the rollover of the public debt, the value was defined at R$ 2.93 trillion.

Congressional leaders discuss union report for 2022

The 2022 Budget Rapporteur raised the minimum wage from the current R$1,100 to R$1,211.98 (R$1,212) next year.

This increase is due to soaring inflation in recent months. The forecast for an increase by the INPC, which serves as the basis for the annual correction of the minimum, rose from 8.4%, in August, to 10.18%.

The exact index of the minimum wage correction, however, will only be really known in early January, when the increase in the INPC for the year 2021 is announced.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 50 million people in Brazil, of which 24 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

PEC of Precatório and Aid Brazil

The rapporteur’s proposal also brings a new forecast for the space for expenditures in the Open Budget with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios.

The PEC was a solution found by the government to be able to have more resources to spend next year and make it possible to pay R$400 installments in Auxílio Brasil, the social program that replaced Bolsa Família.

Two changes were made with the approval of the PEC:

reduction in the amount that the government will have to spend starting next year with the payment of court orders, which are debts recognized in court decisions that the Union can no longer appeal;

amendment of the spending ceiling rule, which limits the increase in government spending from one year to the next.

The government estimated that the two changes would allow the government to spend R$106 billion more next year.

However, according to a report by Hugo Leal, this space will be of R$ 113.1 billion in 2022. Of this total, as the reporter informed, R$ 54.39 billion were destined to Auxílio Brasil. This amount is in addition to the BRL 34.67 billion previously provided for the Bolsa Família, which was recently closed.

With this, the total allocation of Auxílio Brasil, which intends to pay a minimum benefit of R$ 400 to more than 17 million families, increased to R$ 89.06 billion next year.

In addition to spending on Auxílio Brasil, the PEC dos Precatórios, according to calculations released last week by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), an agency linked to the Federal Senate, also opened up an additional space of more than R$30 billion for other expenses.

The amount approved for the electoral fund, which will fund the 2022 elections, was closed at R$4.9 billion. The amount of resources for this purpose generated a dispute until the eve of the vote.

In the government’s Budget proposal, sent in August of this year, the value was estimated at R$ 2.1 billion. However, this month, congressmen raised the estimated value to up to R$ 5.7 billion.

In the report presented this Monday by Deputy Hugo Leal, there was a drop to R$ 5.1 billion and, after negotiations carried out on Tuesday, it was reduced again, to R$ 4.7 billion. About an hour later, however, the rapporteur presented a new opinion, with a final forecast of R$4.9 billion.

Despite the reduction, Fundão is well above the level of the last presidential elections. In 2018, the parties had BRL 1.7 billion for elections for deputies, senators, governors and president. In 2020, in municipal elections, the budget for the electoral fund was R$ 2 billion.

Budget Rapporteur changes text, and electoral fund is at R$4.9 billion

The reserve of resources for the rapporteur’s amendments is also maintained for 2022, which is controversial for not having transparency or proportionality in the distribution format. As a result, the budget was informally referred to as the secret budget.

For 2022, BRL 16.5 billion will be distributed to deputies and senators through the rapporteur’s amendments. The value corresponds to the sum of the individual tax amendments, which add up to R$ 10.9 billion for 2022, with the tax bench amendments, which for the next year were fixed at R$ 5.9 billion.

Deputy Hugo Leal predicts that this resource will be used to fund, among other actions:

costing primary health care services;

structuring of the service network of the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS);

support infrastructure for basic education;

support for the national urban development policy aimed at implementing and qualifying roads;

improvements in sewage systems.

In November, Congress passed a resolution with new rules for paying rapporteur’s amendments. However, the criteria for distributing the funds remain undefined and, according to specialists and the opposition, there is still a lack of transparency about who allocated the funds.

Understand what budget rapporteur amendments are

In the 2022 budget report, Deputy Hugo Legal raises from BRL 49.6 billion to BRL 79.3 billion the forecast for the breach of government accounts in 2022.

The leak considers that expenses will be above income. The concept does not include the payment of interest on public debt.

Even with the increase, the estimate is above the primary deficit target of up to R$170.5 billion set in the Budget Guidelines Law for next year.

According to the document, the new projection for the leak in public accounts in 2022 reflects the increase in expenses approved by the Mixed Budget Committee in recent weeks, considering the space opened by the approval of the PEC of precatório.

In addition, the report also brings the latest government forecast for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which considers a growth of 2.1% for 2022. This forecast, however, is well above the financial market’s estimate of a high of just 0.5% next year.

A scenario of lower GDP growth, as predicted by financial institutions, would also lead to lower collections, which could further increase the gap in public accounts in 2022.

Another point of dispute in the National Congress was the readjustment for the careers of the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

The first opinion released by rapporteur Hugo Legal ignored the government’s request. After discussions in recent days, an amount of BRL 1.7 billion was approved for this purpose, which was below the BRL 2.8 billion proposed by the Ministry of Economy.

According to the folder, the salary increase for the category is due to a “decision of the President of the Republic”.

The rapporteur also brought the forecast of an increase of R$ 800 million to fund the salary readjustment for community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases.

The government even barred the adjustment to the category, by vetoing this provision in the Budget Guidelines Law. However, last Friday (17), Congress overturned President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto, which made it necessary to include the amount in the Budget.