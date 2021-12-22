Congress approves Budget 2022 with R$4.9 billion for fundão and increase for police officers

This Tuesday (21) the National Congress approved the budget law for 2022, which provides guidelines for the Union’s expenditure and revenue projections for the next year.

The Senate approved the text by 51 votes in favor and 20 against. The Chamber approved by 358 to 97.

The final text foresees an amount of BRL 4.934 billion for the electoral fund and BRL 16.5 billion for the rapporteur’s amendments, in addition to having added a reserve of BRL 1.7 billion for police readjustments, a demand of the President Jair Bolsonaro.

All of these measures were criticized by the parliamentarians, who tried to remove them from the text, due to the increase in unbalanced expenses that they represent.

The project also defines a minimum wage of BRL 1,210 for 2022, with an increase of 10.04% compared to the current value of BRL 1,100, considering the projection for this year’s inflation, which is not yet officially closed and which has gained momentum fast over the past few years. In the original text of the Executive Branch, the minimum wage would be R$1,169.

The text foresees for 2022 total expenditures of BRL 4.823 trillion and a primary deficit of BRL 79.3 billion.

The final report, concentrating the updates and changes made by lawmakers on the original proposal sent annually by the federal government, was made by Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) and presented on Monday (20).

The text was approved earlier this Tuesday by the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO), a group formed by deputies and senators and whose function is to debate and make adjustments to the original project of the Executive Branch.

Fund under debate

The electoral fund, the so-called “fundão”, gathers the resources destined to finance electoral campaigns and ended up defined at R$ 4.934 billion in the final version of the project.

Estimated at BRL 2.128 billion in the original budget proposal, the electoral fund was negotiated by lawmakers and was even stretched to BRL 5.7 billion, until it was adjusted to the BRL 4.9 billion presented on Tuesday. by the rapporteur.

Precatório and Aid Brazil

One of the expenses that grew the most in relation to the initial proposal for the 2022 Budget was Brazil Aid, which, according to the Ministry of Economy, should increase to an average benefit of R$415 monthly per family.

In the original project, R$ 34.7 billion were destined to serve 14.7 million families. The approved version allocates R$89 billion to serve 17.9 million families. The difference is R$ 54.4 billion.

The expansion was possible after the approval of the PEC dos Precatório, in early December, which limited the payment of judicial debts, the precatório, in the coming years and changed the methodology of the spending ceiling, freeing more than R$ 110 billion in space for expenses next year.

The court orders payable in 2022 reached BRL 89.1 billion, or 60% more than the amount authorized for this year, of BRL 55.6 billion.

According to the text approved for the Budget at the CMO, already incorporating the changes made by the PEC, the government will pay R$ 45.6 billion of this total in 2022.

*With information from Agência Câmara, Agência Senado and Reuters