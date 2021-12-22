Congress cuts R$ 16.5 billion in expenses such as Social Security and BPC to boost rapporteur amendments

BRASILIA — The National Congress cut mandatory government expenditures in next year’s Budget, such as spending on Social Security and personnel, to boost parliamentary amendments through rapporteur amendments, which supplies the so-called “secret budget”.

In total, the cuts presented by the rapporteur of the budget proposal, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), reach R$ 16.5 billion, according to data from the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) calculated at the request of GLOBO.

The cut amount was directed to the amendments of the budget proposal rapporteur, which feed the so-called “secret budget”.

Rapporteur amendments are a type of parliamentary amendment in which there are no objective criteria for distribution and are being used to irrigate government allies and the highest level of Congress. There is a lack of transparency about those responsible for allocating the funds.





Investor distrust increases. In the photo, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The 2017 Law kept the expansion of public spending limited to inflation. With seven years of public deficit, moving this anchor generates distrust in the market. Investors tend to avoid allocating resources in papers and projects in the country with a greater perception of risk Photo: Washington Costa / Ministry of Economy Real depreciates against the dollar: With uncertainty about whether the government will be able to balance the accounts, foreign investors are avoiding Brazil or withdrawing their investments from here. Demand for the dollar increases in search of protection, boosting prices Photo: Archive Inflation rises: With more public spending, the circulation of money in the economy increases, one of the factors that encourage inflation. In addition, the rise in the dollar directly hits inflation by making imported products or products with prices negotiated abroad, such as food and fuel, more expensive. Photo: Luiza Moraes/Agência O Globo Interest rates rise: With inflation rising, the Central Bank is forced to further raise the benchmark interest rate, which currently stands at 6.25%. This makes credit more expensive for families — from revolving credit cards to home financing — and for companies Photo: Daniel Marenco/ Agência O Globo Economy generates fewer jobs: With inflation eroding income and more expensive credit, consumption drops and companies invest less in new projects to create more jobs

In traditional amendments, the values ​​are divided equally between the parliamentarians. Next year, the amendments aimed at all deputies and senators reach R$ 10.9 billion.

There is no risk for pension payments

According to Felipe Salto, executive director of the IFI, the cuts occurred in personnel expenses, in the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC, aimed at people with disabilities and low-income elderly) and in Social Security expenses.

There is no risk that these expenses will not be paid due to their nature, mandatory expenses. The background to the discussions is how resources are allocated in the Budget and the need for further Budget cuts next year to cover these expenses.

According to Salto, the government sent Congress an amount greater than necessary for these expenses, thus allowing lawmakers to make the cuts without jeopardizing the progress of the public sector.





This year, Congress also cut mandatory spending, but the government itself complained and adjusted the Budget. Now, for Salto, the conclusion is different:

— The government sent an official letter overestimating the mandatory expenses. Now Congress is making the opposite move and it will be difficult to contain it,” said Salto.

PEC of Precatório unlocked puzzles

The budget engineering designed by Congress took shape after the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which will allow an increase of R$ 113 billion in spending next year.

This figure considers that inflation will rise 10.18% this year and is already included in the budget proposal that will be voted on by Congress this week.

The PEC was proposed by the government with the argument of opening the necessary budgetary space to pay for the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid.

Even though the money obtained by the proposal was “stamped” for social expenses by the parliamentarians, by determination of the Congress itself, the remainder of the Budget was not bound.





The invisibles of Auxílio Brasil: Maria Nascimento with her daughter, Francisco Vitória. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Thamires Dias, 26, resident of Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, is raising six children on her own, but only receives Bolsa Família for four of them. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Mother of six, Gizelia de Oliveira Sebastião, 40, has been waiting since September last year for the results of the investigation that suspended the payment of her emergency aid. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Indiara dos Santos, 22, a single mother of two girls aged 2 and 4, received emergency aid of R$375 until October. She does not know if she will be included in the R$400 Brazilian Aid. Photo: Hermes de Paula / O Globo Agency The Ministry of Citizenship informed that the Auxílio Brasil program will come into effect in November and that the calendar for the month is maintained. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Gizelia received R$1,200 Emergency Aid, paid to single mothers, and is now receiving the aid of R$375.

That is, Congress made a series of rearrangements within the budget proposal to allow it to increase other spending.

“The mandatory expenses were probably overestimated,” said Salto.

Expanded fiscal hole

The IFI has been calculating a slack of R$26 billion, in total, due to the PEC. Brazil Aid will cost a total of R$89 billion

The Budget under discussion in Congress foresees a R$ 79.3 billion loss for public accounts next year, a value higher than the R$ 49.6 billion that the government estimated before the PEC existed.

The reason is the increase in expenses created on account of the PEC dos Precatórios, which raised the limit of the spending ceiling (the rule that prevents the growth of the Union’s expenses). In practice, the government will spend more.