Congress cuts R$ 16.5 billion in expenses such as Social Security and BPC to boost rapporteur amendments

BRASILIA — The National Congress cut mandatory government expenditures in next year’s Budget, such as spending on Social Security and personnel, to boost parliamentary amendments through rapporteur amendments, which supplies the so-called “secret budget”.
In total, the cuts presented by the rapporteur of the budget proposal, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), reach R$ 16.5 billion, according to data from the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) calculated at the request of GLOBO.
The cut amount was directed to the amendments of the budget proposal rapporteur, which feed the so-called “secret budget”.
Rapporteur amendments are a type of parliamentary amendment in which there are no objective criteria for distribution and are being used to irrigate government allies and the highest level of Congress. There is a lack of transparency about those responsible for allocating the funds.
In traditional amendments, the values are divided equally between the parliamentarians. Next year, the amendments aimed at all deputies and senators reach R$ 10.9 billion.
There is no risk for pension payments
According to Felipe Salto, executive director of the IFI, the cuts occurred in personnel expenses, in the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC, aimed at people with disabilities and low-income elderly) and in Social Security expenses.
There is no risk that these expenses will not be paid due to their nature, mandatory expenses. The background to the discussions is how resources are allocated in the Budget and the need for further Budget cuts next year to cover these expenses.
According to Salto, the government sent Congress an amount greater than necessary for these expenses, thus allowing lawmakers to make the cuts without jeopardizing the progress of the public sector.
This year, Congress also cut mandatory spending, but the government itself complained and adjusted the Budget. Now, for Salto, the conclusion is different:
— The government sent an official letter overestimating the mandatory expenses. Now Congress is making the opposite move and it will be difficult to contain it,” said Salto.
PEC of Precatório unlocked puzzles
The budget engineering designed by Congress took shape after the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, which will allow an increase of R$ 113 billion in spending next year.
This figure considers that inflation will rise 10.18% this year and is already included in the budget proposal that will be voted on by Congress this week.
The PEC was proposed by the government with the argument of opening the necessary budgetary space to pay for the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid.
Even though the money obtained by the proposal was “stamped” for social expenses by the parliamentarians, by determination of the Congress itself, the remainder of the Budget was not bound.
That is, Congress made a series of rearrangements within the budget proposal to allow it to increase other spending.
“The mandatory expenses were probably overestimated,” said Salto.
Expanded fiscal hole
The IFI has been calculating a slack of R$26 billion, in total, due to the PEC. Brazil Aid will cost a total of R$89 billion
The Budget under discussion in Congress foresees a R$ 79.3 billion loss for public accounts next year, a value higher than the R$ 49.6 billion that the government estimated before the PEC existed.
The reason is the increase in expenses created on account of the PEC dos Precatórios, which raised the limit of the spending ceiling (the rule that prevents the growth of the Union’s expenses). In practice, the government will spend more.