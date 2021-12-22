Congress reserves money, but pushes for Bolsonaro to wear the choice of recipients – 12/22/2021 – Panel

Although the National Congress has approved a reserve of R$ 1.7 billion for the government to grant adjustments to civil servants, it will be up to President Jair Bolsonaro to choose the recipients. He had promised that the recipients would be security careers such as the Federal Highway Police, PF and employees of the National Penitentiary Department.

In the text approved this Tuesday (21), the 2022 Budget rapporteur, Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), only indicated that the amount was set aside without stamping the values ​​specifically for the police.

“Limit for compliance with PLs relating to restructuring and/or increased remuneration of positions, functions and careers within the Executive Branch”, says an excerpt from the Budget report on the R$1.7 billion.

Behind the scenes, the lack of the budget stamp was seen as a way for the political class to avoid attrition with all other careers that will not receive a raise.

At the Ministry of Justice, which faced the Ministry of Economy in order to obtain the increase, the expectation is that the allocation to the readjustment of police officers should be made through a Provisional Measure to be issued in early January.

The forecast of the folder was for an increase for these categories at a cost of BRL 2.8 billion in 2022 alone and around BRL 11 billion by 2024.

With the reduction made by Congress, the accounts will be redone to reach a possible value.

As Folha showed, the Bolsonaro government is studying the possibility of raising the maximum salary of a PF delegate to the ceiling of the civil service, currently at R$ 39,293.92 — the same as a minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The police readjustment budget resulted in a shoving game and a version war during the 2022 Budget vote.

As the Panel showed, the rapporteur did not include the reservation at first, and the police began to blame Minister Paulo Guedes for the absence.

The Ministry of Economy rejected the version and said that the minister did his part in forwarding an official letter to Congress in which he asked for the reservation of specific amounts for the issue, but that it would be up to the politicians to indicate the police as their destination.

After the clash, Hugo Leal includes the amount, but without making it explicit that the readjustment would be for security careers.