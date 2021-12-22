ConnectSUS Still No Covid Vaccinations After 12 Days | Health

On Monday (20), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that ConnectSUS should return until this Wednesday (22). But, wanted by the g1, the Ministry of Health did not inform when the system will be reinstated.

ConnectSus Problems: before the hacker attack, the system had controversy with data alteration and failures

The problem also affected the system for reporting cases of the disease. The e-SUS Notifica, which gathers information on cases and deaths because of Covid-19, was inaccessible for 11 days, but returned to the air this Tuesday afternoon (21), according to the Ministry of Health.

The lack of data from the system caused difficulties for the states to collect information about the disease during this period.

“The Ministry of Health informs that the E-SUS Notifica registration system has been reestablished. The folder reiterates that it works with agility to reestablish all impacted platforms as soon as possible,” said the ministry, in a note to g1.

Remember how the attack went:

ConnectSUS application is hacked and fails to show data on vaccination

Vaccination data had been lost on the day of the attack, the ministry reported, but was recovered on December 12th.

According to the ministry, the following systems were achieved: