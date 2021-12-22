Consumer confidence in Brazil and the US are high on the agenda

Two days before Christmas Eve, the agenda of economic indicators in Brazil and abroad brings few highlights. Today, the most relevant item on the list is the consumer confidence index, which will be released by the FGV (Getúlio Vargas Foundation) at 8 am and which has been getting worse in recent months.

Brazilian consumers have been losing confidence since August. The movement started because of concerns about the state of the economy. Then it spread to expectations about the future.

In November, confidence was so low that it reached its lowest level since April, the same month in which Brazil set a record for covid-19 deaths. There was a deterioration in all income groups, except among families that earn between R$4,800 and R$9,600 per month. In December, the situation should remain bad.

One of the main reasons for low confidence is consumer concern about their finances, and this has not improved. At the end of last month, the National Confederation of Commerce showed that household defaults began to grow again for the first time since February. In addition, he pointed out that the indebted portion of the population continued to increase for the 12th consecutive month.

Add to this the increase in the basic interest rate – which makes financing more expensive – and inflation above 10% a year – which reduces the purchasing power of workers – and it is difficult to find room for optimism, even if the employment situation has started to improve.

Low levels of consumer confidence suggest reduced demand, which is negative for the economy in general, but especially for retail companies more dependent on non-essentials. The market, however, is already working with pessimistic prospects for these companies because of the high interest rates.

In the afternoon, the market follows the release of the Monthly Public Debt Report, which will be released at 2:30 pm by the National Treasury.

US GDP and oil stocks

Abroad, there will be the release, at 12:00, of data on consumer confidence, but in the United States. There, confidence is also falling, reflecting fears of high inflation and an increase in covid-19 cases.

The country registers about 146,000 new cases per day of the disease. For comparison purposes, Brazil currently registers around 3,500 new cases daily.

At 10:30 am, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the third quarter in the United States comes out, in the third and last revision of the data. Analysts heard by Reuters expect a rise of 2.1%.

A little later, at 12:30 pm, the American DoE (Department of Energy) reports the oil stocks accumulated up to December 17th. This number is carefully monitored, as it can change the price of the commodity and with Petrobras prices.