Corinthians makes official loan from Matheus Jesus Ponte Preta

This Wednesday, Corinthians made the loan of Matheus Jesus to Ponte Preta official. The defensive midfielder will defend the Campinas team until the end of the 2022 season.

The possibility of returning to Ponte Preta had already been anticipated by the my helm. Matheus Jesus will defend the team during the Campeonato Paulista and also in the Serie B dispute of the Brazilian Championship.

This is the fourth time that the defensive midfielder has been borrowed since his arrival at Corinthians, in 2019. In 2020, Matheus Jesus defended Red Bill Bragantino, where he played 22 games and scored three goals. Last season, the player had spells in Youth and Nautical.

At the age of 24, Matheus Jesus returns to the club that revealed him in 2016. With 41 games, the athlete was one of the top names at Ponte Preta for almost six years and, soon after, was traded with Santos.

Matheus Jesus was hired by Corinthians after doing a good Paulista Championship for the West. After arriving on loan in the first season, the player’s bond was changed to permanent and valid until December 31, 2023. The Parque São Jorge club holds 50% of the athlete’s economic rights.

