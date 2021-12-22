Covid-19 case reporting system goes live 11 days after hacker attack | Health

The platform that gathers information on cases and deaths from Covid-19 has been inaccessible for 11 days since the hacker attack on government websites.

The lack of data from the system caused difficulties for the states to collect information about the disease during this period.

The ConnectSUS page, responsible for issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, is still down.

“The Ministry of Health informs that the E-SUS Notifica registration system has been reestablished. The folder reiterates that it works with agility to reestablish all impacted platforms as soon as possible,” said the ministry, in a note to g1.

On Monday (20), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that ConnectSUS should be re-established by this Wednesday (22).

Remember how the attack went:

Vaccination data had been lost on the day of the attack, the ministry reported, but was recovered on December 12th.

According to the ministry, the following systems were achieved: