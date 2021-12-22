Covid-19 in the Netherlands: pandemic is marked by pragmatism and “knack” – 12/22/2021

Individual rights in the Netherlands are as much a national symbol as the mills or the tulips. Since the 17th century, the height of the Dutch golden age, when liberal pillars (such as the stock market and credit) were invented in Amsterdam, the Dutch have been at the forefront of what would become the so-called “free world”.

Pragmatism is practically an intangible heritage, a unifying feature that gives pride of place to the identity of citizens who reside from the Belgian and German borders to the sea lowlands of northern Europe. As an expatriate, living in the country for over four years, I lived until the arrival of the pandemic a little bit of the dream of a nation that seemed shielded from the ills of the developing world.

Between masks and pragmatism, Holland hardly stopped at the pandemic Image: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

For this very reason, my surprise was enormous when I realized that the basis that guarantees individual rights to the Dutch is one of the greatest obstacles to what could be the resolution of this third phase of the pandemic. And it is ironic that, in the name of individual freedom, the Netherlands reactivated last weekend the same lockdown measures adopted at the height of the pandemic.

swimming against the current

While neighboring countries implement controversial measures such as 2G — requirements for a vaccine passport or proof of recovery, combined with rapid exams and wearing a mask — to keep themselves functioning, the Netherlands has chosen to postpone as much as possible the discussion about individual freedoms, postponing what would be a possible solution to guarantee the functioning of tourism in the country.

Amsterdam followed normal schedule, with tourist attractions active in the middle of the pandemic Image: Unsplash

I must make it clear: tourism in the city did not stop during the pandemic. Not even. Walking down any street in Amsterdam (crowded in early winter) it was possible to notice that the first measures to contain the new variant, such as the closing of non-essential stores (at 5 pm) and the cancellation of large events (until Monday order), did not alienate those who already had plans to visit the city.

Blocked from working for dinners and with reduced capacity during the day, cafes and restaurants registered a waiting list for long lunches (the “fad” in these times) and became even more crowded with restrictions. Despite the external heating systems, terraces are unattractive during the winter, even for those who live in the city. Some of the most popular establishments, believe me, only had reservations available for the end of January 2022.

An ice skating rink in Amsterdam was still packed a few days before the new lockdown Image: Unsplash

Even matinees in cinemas—apart from museums, the only possible cultural program—remained on the rise!

heated consumption

With virtually no travel until the middle of this year, the Dutchman in general followed what seems to have been the big trend in much of the world and invested in home renovations, inflating the services market. Architects, contractors and construction workers in general, very competitive, recorded here their best year in recent history.

The same happened with local businesses. If, even during periods of complete lockdown in the Netherlands, appliance and clothing stores registered a high, after the reopening of commerce, streets with luxury stores such as the PC Hoofstraat in Amsterdam began to register unimaginable queues.

With buoyant commerce and no possibility of spending on travel, the Dutch should invest in Christmas gifts Image: Unsplash

If the predictions of local economists are confirmed, with 42 billion euros in savings, this will be the most pompous Christmas for the Dutch.

The nation of avid travelers, somewhat prevented from spending on experiences around the world, will surely turn part of the savings accumulated over the past two years into gifts, in a consumerist attitude that goes against the Calvinist heritage of the Golden Age — or even the current strong conscience environmental impact of the country.

Online commerce, of course, fits perfectly into the moment, guaranteeing express delivery of virtually every type of product.

apathy in lockdown

New lockdown in Holland was met with apathy, as a “recess” Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The topics of the controversial press conference called for December 18, announcing the new lockdown (in theory until January 14), were leaked during the day and created queues in the commerce. The same happened in bars and restaurants, in a kind of informal farewell.

During the first lockdown, local businesses generated creative solutions, such as gastronomic routes, outdoor activities, etc. However, in these early days of neo-lockdown, commerce and Dutch residents seem apathetic.

Amsterdam’s streets are emptier and many restaurants haven’t even reopened for take-aways. Talking to the owner of a cafe I frequent in the Jordaan neighborhood, I was surprised by his choice of simply calling the period “break.” The phenomenon is similar to what happens at the height of summer, when great chefs close their restaurants to enjoy vacations around the world, ignoring one of the main periods of high visitor numbers.

Dutch people with masks fighting the pandemic Image: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

The exodus of groups of friends and families to neighboring Belgium to enjoy bars and restaurants was so great that the government issued a statement recommending that the Dutch not cross the border. In other times, Belgian cities such as Antwerp and Ghent aimed precisely at the economic movement brought by the Dutch who visited them in search of local breweries.

Germany is also seeing a huge increase in Dutch visitors. Where before German restrictions spawned endless philosophical discussions on Dutch TV roundtable-like programs, today it is quite possible that some Dutch individual freedom advocates are presenting rapid exams and vaccination passports to gain entrance, masked, into a Berlin cafe — without complaining.

The main Dutch hotels, whose restaurants cannot function, have created programs with meals delivered to the rooms.

shopping street in Amsterdam Image: Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

At Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, I bumped into a group of Americans crossing the lobby in their bathrobes, heading for the spa. They are taking advantage of the restrictions to visit historic sites without crowding, stopping, from time to time, for a coffee or Glu Wijn (mulled wine, common at this time of year) in front of one of the canals.

The race for the third dose

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has promised the third dose of the vaccine for 100% of those over 18 by the end of January — a sort of compensation for the extension of local restrictions. Soon, most countries in the European Community will only allow free transit with a vaccine passport with at least three anti-covid doses.

Dutch government seems to have put pragmatism aside and called for a “little way” Image: Unsplash

I feel that the Dutch government has scratched the country’s pragmatic image a bit during the pandemic. The constant changes in dealing with the virus and the repetition of the open-all-close-all model give me the impression that we are facing the plague of the century trying to find a “little way”. I make it clear that I would like a certain normality in daily life, even at the cost of daily tests to go to the gym or for a holiday lunch.

The delicate discussion about individual freedoms, which would guarantee the operation of commerce or the realization of major events, should extend until mid-2022. Taking into account the effectiveness in reducing cases and hospitalizations from a lockdown, I don’t see another model to be adopted so soon around here.

In the land of merchant navigators, who would have given the world the pillars of liberalism, if the economy and business fit together, it must be “all right.” Which, let’s face it, is still a lesson in pragmatism…