Crespo threatens to go to FIFA because of São Paulo’s delay in complying with the termination agreement | São Paulo

São Paulo entered into an agreement with Hernán Crespo for the reduction of the fine and payment in installments of the termination, but there are still pending issues that the coach awaits a definition from the club to close the negotiation and start receiving the money owed.

Because of this delay by the club to finalize the deal once and for all, Crespo’s agents gave an ultimatum to Tricolor: if the answer is not given in the next few days, they can file a lawsuit in FIFA.

The item under debate remains secret by both sides, who try to smooth out all the edges before more drastic action is taken. Conversations continue between the parties.

Crespo and the committee conceded most of the offers to reduce the club’s financial loss due to the resignation. São Paulo is experiencing a serious financial crisis, with debts of over R$ 600 million, and will only start paying the coach and former professionals from 2022 onwards, in eight installments.

To fire Hernán Crespo, the club would need to pay more than R$4 million to the Argentine technical committee. However, there were negotiations for weeks to reduce the value.

Crespo’s contract with São Paulo provided for a gradual reduction in the termination fine. If it happened this year, the value would be $750,000. If it took place in 2022, it would drop to 500 thousand euros (R$ 2.7 million).

Crespo left São Paulo after winning the Campeonato Paulista, breaking a fast of more than eight years without achievements, but facing an evident drop in performance in the Brasileirão and eliminations in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

In all, the Argentine managed the team in 53 matches, with 24 wins, 19 draws and ten defeats. The pass ended with 57.23% of the points.

