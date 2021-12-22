Cryptos today: Bitcoin tries to surpass US$ 49 thousand, Terra hits historic high and El Salvador goes shopping

Bitcoin (BTC) has a new high this Wednesday (22), but without much strength and has reached the tenth day without managing to surpass the US$ 50 thousand mark, reinforcing the uncertain scenario for cryptocurrencies and with specialists maintaining the caution about what to expect at the turn of the year.

Also on Tuesday night, the world’s largest cryptocurrency gained strength, peaking at around US$49,500 in the last 24 hours at the start of business in Asia, but could not have the strength to rise further during the night.

On the other hand, technical analysis shows that the BTC managed to overcome its 40-day resistance and is now targeting the $50,600 mark in the short term, which if breached could help accelerate gains, in an indication that the worst of the price correction may have been left behind.

Experts heard by InfoMoney point out that there is still a lot of uncertainty at the end of the year in the crypto market, mainly due to the macroeconomic scenario, which has made Bitcoin come under greater pressure as it is a risky asset, leaving aside its fundamentals, such as protection against inflation .

“Bitcoin for the first time will face a cycle of shrinking global liquidity and a tightening monetary event in the US. The key question is whether Bitcoin will continue to remain an uncorrelated asset or whether the effects of reduced liquidity will affect institutional appetites”, assesses Safiri Félix, director of products and partnerships at Transfero.

Trader and angel investor Vinícius Terranova says he is “out of the market”, waiting for a better signal from the market, up or down. “You can’t be euphoric now, you have to be careful, the scenario is ugly”, he says, reinforcing that the best thing to do this New Year is to stay outside, observing and studying more about cryptoactives. See more about what to expect from Bitcoin in 2022 by clicking here.

Among the largest crypto’s in market value, the day is one of little expressive movements, with XRP (XRP), rising more than 7%, in particular, and especially for Terra (LUNA), which has been on a strong upward movement in the last few days and surpasses its maximum history, above US$90.

Terra is a rival project of Ethereum (ETH), which has its own stablecoin to pay fees, offering more predictability to the user when making trades. In December, LUNA has already registered gains of 130%, with more than 60% in just the last seven days.

Among the losses, the highlight is yearn.finance (YFI), which fell more than 8% in a correction movement after strong gains in recent days. Even with the drop and momentum, the asset accumulates appreciation of around 65% in the last seven days.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $48,941.75 +0.73% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,015.28 -0.05% Binance Coin (BNB) $533.07 +0.37% Solana (SOL) US$ 183.82 +1.87% XRP (XRP) $0.9588 +8.34%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Earth (LUNA) US$96.51 +16.67% IOTA (MIOTA) $1.28 +15.78% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $4.96 +15.07% NEAR Protocol (NEAR) $10.00 +13.53% Cosmos (ATOM) $25.11 +12.16%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours yearn.finance (YFI) US$33,266.82 -8.65% Arweave (AR) $55.10 -4.16% Monomer (XMR) US$189.48 -3.49% PancakeSwap (CAKE) $11.99 -2.63% Decred (DCR) $70.62 -1.67%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 53.20 +2.40% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 66.95 +2.68% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 68.70 +1.29% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.65 +0.85% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.65 0.00%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (22):

El Salvador buys 21 bitcoins

El Salvador announced on Tuesday the purchase of another 21 bitcoins as an idea to mark a “special day”. The country’s president, Nayib Bukele, informed the acquisition as a way to commemorate the 21st of the 21st century.

Bukele said that he made the purchase at 21:21:21 and also pointed out that El Salvador’s land area is 21,000 square kilometers. The president posted an image on his Twitter showing the purchase, which totaled just over $1 million.

Before the purchase, according to Reuters data from Oct. 27, the country had 1,120 bitcoins in its treasury. With that, its total now rises to 1,141, and the intention to buy another US$ 500 million of the cryptocurrency in the coming months, financed by the issuance of US$ 1 billion in tokenized bonds, has already been confirmed.

Floki Inu deposits at Inverse Finance exceed US$44 million

Considered a meme coin, Floki Inu tries to show itself as a more serious project and last Tuesday it took an important step in this direction after more than US$ 44 million in tokens were deposited in a liquidity pool in the project of decentralized finance (DeFi) Inverse Finance in less than 24 hours of its launch.

As CoinDesk points out, data from wallet scanners shows that 364 billion Floki Inu tokens are locked in the Inverse Finance pool this Wednesday morning. DeFi projects like Inverse Finance rely on smart contracts rather than centralized intermediaries to offer financial services to users of cryptoactives such as loans.

Inverse Finance allows users to borrow tokens, providing assets to the protocol as collateral. The Floki pool has a 50% guarantee factor, meaning users can take 50% of the value of their Floki Inu tokens in the form of DOLA, a stablecoin issued by Inverse pegged to the US dollar.

There is no maturity date for the loan. However, if the tokens drop in value and a user’s loan limit exceeds 100%, the loan is paid off and a 13% fee is charged upon repayment to the settlers.

Shiba Inu shoots with whales buying

Shiba Inu has registered a strong rally since Tuesday as whales (the term used to refer to large asset holders) increased their positions earlier in the week.

Data from WhaleStats, a platform that tracks the top 1,000 Ethereum portfolios, shows that one of those whale portfolios bought 4 trillion shiba inus for $134 million yesterday morning.

This portfolio now holds more than $144 million of the dog’s assets, representing 26% of its portfolio in Ethereum-based tokens.

The buy boosted prices from a weekly low of $0.000028 Monday night to a high of $0.000034 this morning. Since dawn there was a correction in prices, but even so, the crypto registers high of almost 5% in the last 24 hours.

