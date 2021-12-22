Cuca analyzes Palmeiras and Flamengo and says where rivals ‘got lost’ in 2021: ‘It was wonderful for us’

Cuca, coach of Atlético-MG, spoke about the disputes against Palmeiras and Flamengo for the big titles of the 2021 season

In an interview with TNT Sports, the technician of Atlético-MG, head, admitted that the fall in the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, against palm trees, ended up “helping” Galo to win the titles of the Brazilian championship and the Copa do Brasil in the final stretch of the season.

According to the coach alvinegro, the elimination in the continental tournament allowed the club from Minas to focus exclusively on Serie A, as opposed to Verdão and Flamengo, who were his competitors for the national trophy.

With that, Rooster managed to make a monstrous sprint and ensure the conquest of Serie A after decades, while the opponents “lost” in the fight, as they had their eyes on the Libertadores final.

“What I think, I think about the half full glass. If we passed Palmeiras (in Libertadores), Palmeiras would be eliminated. Look for how many points we had ahead of Palmeiras. Palmeiras would only take care of Brasileirão, I would take care of Flamengo at the 27th (November)”, he quoted.

“What happened to me was going to happen to Palmeiras. We put our chips on the Brazilian Nationals, we did it that way. Flamengo and Palmeiras lost their way at the Brazilian Nationals to take care of Libertadores. It was wonderful for us,” he said.

“If I had to choose between the Brazilian and Libertadores, we would choose the Brazilian for the time Atlético-MG didn’t win. It was great. Even with the great squad, winning four titles, I don’t know if it would be heavy and I would lose a player doing it. lack,” he argued.

In the end, Atlético won Serie A with leftovers, ending up with an incredible 84 points, against Fla’s 71 and Alviverde’s 66.

In the Copa do Brasil, Galo also swam at arm’s length, winning both matches in the final against the Athletic-PR and making a national one-two.

It is worth remembering that, in 2021, the team from Belo Horizonte still won the Minas Gerais Championship.