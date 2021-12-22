Cuca opens the backstage and exposes performances that surprised him at Atlético: “he’s hungry”

Galo’s coach detailed the posture of two athletes that were unexpected factors at the beginning of the season

Galo flew in the 2021 season. With the conquest of the bi-championships of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, Atlético had a year in which the performance of its athletes attracted attention, due to their efficiency and commitment. For coach Cuca, two names in particular surprised him, according to revelations made to the program “De Placa” on “TNT Sports”.

Cuca pointed out that Hulk’s “hunger for the ball” and the key role played by Zaracho were factors that took him by surprise during Rooster’s victorious journey: “There were some surprises there. The Hulk was one of them. He’s 35 years old. It was normal to play one, rest the other. He’s hungry, wants to play, train the day after the game. A guy who takes care of himself, highly professional. Grateful surprise,” declared the captain, who then commented on the Argentine attacking midfielder.

“Zaracho is crazy. He doesn’t show up much for the game, but he tactically fills up space, plays at the front, second defensive midfielder, left wing. Joker. It was a great pleasure to have worked”, detailed Cuca.

In the coach’s testimony, other names were also highlighted. It is important to note that everything started to be formed during the Minas Gerais Championship, a title that opened the historic “Triple Crown” won in 2021: “I got to know Allan, who is a left-handed, smart, ball-player, marking, married player Jair, smart to play. [Guilherme] Arana, horse on the left side, passes all the time. It completes and understands itself with Keno,” he concluded.

Both Hulk and Zaracho had remarkable individual results, which resulted in numbers of respect for their respective incomes. Hulk scored 36 goals and made 13 assists, data referring to 68 games played. Zaracho, on the other hand, played in 58 matches, made six assists that were completed for the nets and scored 13 goals.