Cuca praises Atlético-MG’s work group and praises Matías Zaracho: “It’s crazy” | athletic-mg

That’s how coach Cuca defined the work of the Argentine attacking midfielder at Atlético-MG, within the victorious year of 2021. The player, hired in 2020 under the recommendation of Jorge Sampaoli, needed some time to adapt and showed all his potential in the scheme of the current Rooster coach.

Zaracho was one of Atlético’s greatest individual highlights. In the list of foreigners, he was the absolute titleholder together with defender Junior Alonso. The Argentine saw Nacho Fernández need more physical rest, and he continued as the protagonist, playing in various roles, even an open midfielder on the right.

When asked which player surprised him the most, Cuca spoke about the athletes’ knowledge process, the evolution of their relationship with Hulk, but chose Zaracho as the biggest surprise in the assessment.

1 of 2 Matías Zaracho celebrates Brazilian Cup title with Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Matías Zaracho celebrates the Brazilian Cup title for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

– Inside the field, this Zaracho is crazy. He doesn’t show up much for the game, but tactically thickens, fills in space, plays on the right wing, first wheel, second wheel. Go to the left end. It’s a wild card – said Cuca, in an interview with the channel of plate.

At 23, Zaracho played 57 games in 2021, and was the team’s second top scorer alongside Eduardo Vargas, both with 13 goals. In the last game of Galo, which defined the title of champion of the Copa do Brasil, Zaracho gave a pass to Keno’s goal, which opened the scoring in the Arena da Baixada. It was the match that crowned Atlético’s season, with the “Triplete Alvinegro”.

Cuca also took the opportunity to praise another midfielder, defensive midfielder Allan, who was largely responsible for marking the sector and leaving the ball.