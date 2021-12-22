Dayane Mello says she wasn’t abused by Nego do Borel

Dayane Mello, 32, used social media today to give her position on the night on the reality show “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV) in which she was drunk under the sheet with Nego do Borel, 29.

The model says that, after talking to psychologists and people she trusts, she concluded that she was not a victim of sexual abuse.

Dayane Mello’s statement about the alleged rape of Nego do Borel Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Even though his conduct wasn’t as prudent as possible in the situation, he didn’t sexually abuse me, he didn’t rape me,” Dayane wrote on Instagram.

“It would not be fair for his conduct, however reckless it may have been, to be seen as criminal. Therefore, I ask that we can all put aside the discussion of this aspect of what happened that night once and for all.” .

She thanked the way Record handled the case:

We need women’s point of view and feelings never to be discredited and can always be treated with warmth and respect. In this sense, I am very grateful to the Record team for the zeal with which they dealt with the situation, listening to my side and seeking to protect me! We always need this attitude in all similar cases. Dayane Mello

the case

In the early morning of September 25, Dayane Mello and Nego do Borel lay in the same bed — the other participants of “A Fazenda” were worried because the girl was visibly drunk.

The production of the reality TV turned off the lights and the cameras focused on the beds that were on the other side of the room, and it was not possible to see the two. Still, it was possible to hear some of Day’s lines. “It’s just that I have a daughter.” A while later, the pawn asked: “Stop it, Nego”.

In another moment, it was possible to hear noises of sighs, kisses and even a moan: “Wow”. Annoyed, Dayane asked again: “Stop with that mouth, stop with that mouth.”

Day’s team spoke up saying the situation was “unacceptable” and that “due steps” would be taken. Nego do Borel was investigated for the rape of a vulnerable person at the Itapecerica da Serra (SP) police station, where the reality show takes place, and the singer was expelled from the reality show.