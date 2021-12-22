Dayane Mello says she wasn’t raped by Nego do Borel: ‘Nothing happened’

Through Instagram Stories, Dayane Mello spoke on this Tuesday (21) about the case of sexual harassment involving Borel, during their participation in the reality show “A Fazenda 13”, on Record TV. In September this year, the singer was accused of having sexually abused the model after a party at the attraction.

“Arriving at my house, I came across a lot. What really hurts me the most is giving blame to a person who didn’t abuse me, who didn’t rape me. Nothing happened. As much as every woman in the world wants me to be a spokesperson for a rape, I won’t be!” Mello began.

“I’m not going to make a person look like a rapist because he didn’t rape me. I’m at peace, I’m not able to take on this responsibility knowing what happened that night,” she said.

“Although his conduct was not as prudent as possible in the situation, he did not commit sexual abuse against me. You didn’t rape me. I know that this subject sparks people’s spirits, as it involves something very serious (…) so I could not fail to talk about the conclusion I reached, as it would not be fair for his conduct, however reckless it may have been, to be seen as a criminal”, concluded the ex-peoa on the social network.

