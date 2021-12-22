Dayene Melo speaks about alleged sexual abuse of Nego do Borel in A Fazenda

posted on 12/21/2021 7:45 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

The Farm 13 has come to an end, but apparently the editing controversies are far from over. This Tuesday (21/12), Dayane Melo made a statement on Instagram about the expulsion of Nego do Borel from the reality show, after he lay down beside the girl who was visibly drunk after one of the parties in the edition. At the time of the event, fans accused the singer of sexual abuse.

“Although his conduct was not the most prudent possible in the situation, he did not commit sexual abuse against me, he did not rape me. I know that this subject lights people’s hearts, because it involves something very serious,” Dayane said in the statement.

According to her, Nego do Borel should not be blamed for something he didn’t commit. “I also know that thousands of women are sexually abused annually in Brazil, and I also know that everything must always be done to prevent this sad reality from remaining, and even so I couldn’t stop talking about the conclusion I reached, since I didn’t it would be fair that his conduct, however reckless it may have been, be seen as criminal.”

Dayane also made a series of videos explaining the position and justifying his attitude. “One thing that hurts me the most is to blame someone who didn’t abuse me and sexually rape me. Nothing happened. As much as every woman in the world wants me to be a spokesperson for a rape, I won’t be “she said in a snippet.

remember the case

On the night of September 24, the scenes between Dayane and Nego do Borel attracted attention on social media. The singer lay down next to the model, who was visibly drunk and upset. During the night it was possible to hear Dayane saying “stop it” and “I have a daughter”.

The internet then went up hashtags asking for the participant’s elimination and accusing the singer of sexual abuse. At the time, Dayane’s team even filed a police report at the Itapecerica da Serra (SP) police station on the subject.

The official decision came the afternoon after what happened after image analysis and pressure from the internet and sponsors. Nego do Borel was expelled from the program.

Still, before the decision was made, Dayane even talked to a psychologist from the program about everything that happened between her and Nego do Borel and in the video, which was shown to everyone on the night of September 25, when asked about a few moments into the night, Dayane said she couldn’t remember for sure.

It is worth remembering that Nego do Borel is accused of violence by his ex-girlfriend Swellen Sauer and his ex-fiancée Duda Reis, among other controversies.

Full statement

“I would like to talk to you about a sensitive subject: after reflecting on the events that took place with Nego at the Farm, evaluating and reassessing the events, talking to a psychologist and people around me, I came to the conclusion that despite his conduct I wasn’t as prudent as possible in the situation, he didn’t sexually abuse me, he didn’t rape me.

I know that this subject sparks people’s spirits because it involves something very serious. I also know that thousands of women are sexually abused annually in Brazil, and I also know that everything must always be done to prevent this sad reality from remaining, and that is why I could not fail to talk about the conclusion I reached, as it would not be fair that his conduct, however reckless it may have been, should be seen as criminal. Therefore, I ask that we can all put this discussion about this aspect of what happened that night aside once and for all, even though we can never put aside everything that was said in that context about the importance of society creating more and more mechanisms to prevent women from going through situations of abuse and also about the importance of listening carefully to the woman in situations where there is controversy about what happened.

We need women’s point of view and feelings never to be discredited and can always be treated with warmth and respect. In this sense, I am very grateful to the Record team for the zeal with which they dealt with the situation, listening to my side and seeking to protect me! We always need this attitude in all similar cases.

I will always go along with all women who are victims in the incessant search for solutions so that situations of violence and abuse are treated with all the necessary seriousness! Thank you very much for all your support and affection!”