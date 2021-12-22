Debt, investment and assets: Ronaldo Fenômeno takes on Cruzeiro in a different reality than Valladolid | cruise

Selection debates on the purchase of Cruzeiro made by Ronaldo Fenômeno
In 2018, the former player bought the Spanish club for 30 million euros (today about R$ 200 million), much less than the amount he promises to invest in Fox: R$ 400 million. Valladolid’s debt was 25 million euros when the Phenomenon took over. Raposa has a global debt of R$ 1 billion.
Initially with 51% of the shares of the Spanish club, the former Brazilian striker then rose to 71%, and then increased his shareholding control to 82%.
Ronaldo signs a contract with Cruzeiro, under the eyes of Régis Campos, the club’s advisor — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos
Since the announcement made last Saturday, information is that the Cruzeiro will receive a much higher contribution than the Phenomenon made in Spain: R$ 400 million. But, the club still has a global debt of around R$ 1 billion.
Ronaldo’s work has already started. The now owner of Cruzeiro announced that he will be in Belo Horizonte on January 2, the club’s anniversary, and will closely follow the club’s next steps.